Opening Day in jeopardy for Stanton (calf strain)

Stanton will be “up against it” in terms of returning by Opening Day, Boone said. The Yankees star began feeling the injury at the end of his workout on Tuesday, and an MRI exam revealed the strain on Wednesday morning.

The Yankees already learned this week that Luis Severino , their No. 2 starter, will miss the 2020 season to undergo Tommy John surgery. Fellow starter James Paxton is also out of action as he rehabs from offseason back surgery, and outfielder Aaron Judge has yet to appear in Grapefruit League games as he recovers from right shoulder soreness.

While the Yankees possess as much organizational depth as any American League club, it is already being tested just one year after the club set a Major League record for most players sent to the injured list.

The 30-year-old Stanton is owed well over $200 million on his contract that runs through 2027, with an opt-out after this season and a club option for ’28. He was limited to just 18 games last year while he was sidelined with biceps, shoulder and knee ailments. New York has options to cover designated hitter in Stanton’s absence, including Luke Voit , Mike Ford , Miguel Andújar and Clint Frazier .