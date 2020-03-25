Watch MadBum's WS save LIVE: Thu, 7:30 PT

On Thursday, Major League Baseball presents “Opening Day at Home” -- a full slate of 30 games broadcast nationally across various platforms including networks, digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would have been Opening Day. The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a

On Thursday, Major League Baseball presents “Opening Day at Home” -- a full slate of 30 games broadcast nationally across various platforms including networks, digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would have been Opening Day. The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity on a day many were looking forward to while underscoring the importance of staying home to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Using the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome, fans can connect with each other while watching their team’s selected game at a set time. A classic Giants game will be featured on the slate with Game 7 of the 2014 World Series, a heart-pounding 3-2 win over the Royals that clinched the club’s third championship in five years. The game will air Thursday at 7:30 p.m. PT on sfgiants.com and MLB’s YouTube channel.

“Opening Day at Home” also will be an opportunity for MLB to raise awareness for several worthy charities that are helping provide relief to the most vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic. Last week, MLB and the MLBPA made a $1 million joint donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels, in addition to a $30 million commitment made by MLB clubs to emergency relief for ballpark employees. If so willing and able, fans can contribute toward these charities, MLB official charity Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and additional causes at MLB.com/give.

Game 7 will forever be defined by the legendary performance of Madison Bumgarner, who came out of the bullpen to fire five scoreless innings and will the Giants over the finish line on that October night at Kauffman Stadium.

Bumgarner’s epic save came on two days’ rest, as he also started and won Game 1 and Game 5, capping one of the most dominant runs by a pitcher in World Series history. A 25-year-old Bumgarner logged a 0.43 ERA over 21 innings against the Royals, becoming the first Giants pitcher to capture World Series MVP honors.

“Yeah, it was hopeless,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said afterward.

Veteran Tim Hudson started Game 7 for the Giants, but he couldn’t get out of the second inning, allowing the Royals to score twice and tie the game. Reliever Jeremy Affeldt was summoned to replace Hudson and steered the Giants through the fourth without incident.

After the Giants seized a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth on singles by Pablo Sandoval, Hunter Pence and Michael Morse, manager Bruce Bochy turned the game over to Bumgarner, marking the left-hander’s first relief appearance since Game 6 of the 2010 NLCS against the Phillies.

Bumgarner threw 68 pitches, retiring 15 of the final 16 batters he faced, though the Royals managed to create some late-inning drama.

With two outs in the ninth, Alex Gordon lined a single to left field that Grégor Blanco and Juan Pérez misplayed. Gordon was held at third base to give Salvador Perez a chance to tie the game, but the Royals catcher popped out to Sandoval at third to end the game.

“You know what, I can’t lie to you anymore.” Bumgarner said afterward. “I’m a little tired now.”

This week, MLB unlocked its expansive vault and is offering fans special access to the most unforgettable moments. MLB has made the entire 2018 and 2019 game archives free to all fans through MLB.TV. Fans can also access more than 200 full classic MLB games on YouTube including timeless World Series games, memorable postseason matchups, no-hitters and perfect games.

