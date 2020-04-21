We finally found one thing Ichiro isn't good at 

Ichiro could do it all. He could hit, he could hit for power if he felt like it, he could run like a gazelle, and his arm was capable of producing lasers ... or curves. He was a sharp dresser, a consummate teammate ... really, he was closer to being

So, it's nice to find that there's one thing Ichiro isn't good at: Turning pages in a book.

Ichiro was recently on a Japanese TV show that used dice rolls to determine which questions he would have to answer that was helpfully translated by Redditor and YouTube user fruitpunchsamuraiD.

While discussing the allowance his parents gave to him as a child (around 1,000 yen a month), Ichiro revealed that he usually spent his money on manga -- specifically, baseball manga. Only one problem: He wasn't very good at reading them.

"I can't really read manga or even books," the star outfielder said. "Turning the pages is something I guess I'm not really good at. If somebody turned the pages for me, sure, I could probably read it. But for me, to do something like [flipping pages] is difficult."

Of course, Ichiro was also one of the game's premier jokers, who could always be counted on to supply a great quote -- there's an entire book devoted to the future Hall of Famer's wit, after all -- so we're guessing that he's kidding.

Ichiro: Still great at everything.

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.