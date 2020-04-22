Reds' RBI Senior Spotlight: Imani Reed

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of all high school spring sports, local seniors were forced to deal with the abrupt reality that their prep careers were over. A group of these student-athletes were members of the Cincinnati Reds RBI program, many of whom were also regulars at the

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the cancelation of all high school spring sports, local seniors were forced to deal with the abrupt reality that their prep careers were over. A group of these student-athletes were members of the Cincinnati Reds RBI program, many of whom were also regulars at the P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy over the years. With our Senior Spotlight series, the Reds want to recognize these players for their efforts and wish them well in their future endeavors, both on and off the field.

Imani Reed’s high school sports career did not start off the way kids dream about.

The two-sport athlete suffered a torn ACL and MCL on Dec. 8, 2016, as a freshman at Princeton (Ohio) High School. Her basketball season was over shortly after it started, and softball was out of the picture for the upcoming spring.

More than three years later, Reed will graduate from Princeton as a two-sport athlete, softball team captain and MVP, National Honors Society member, and student-worker for the school’s athletic department, prepared to continue her educational and athletic career at Kentucky State University.

She also spent five years with the Reds' RBI program while simultaneously developing her skills at the P&G MLB Reds Youth Academy. This experience included a trip last summer to the RBI World Series played at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Fla.

Talking about this just a week after Jackie Robinson Day, Reed still recalls one of her favorite memories fondly.

“Being a part of the RBI regional team last year was a wonderful experience,” she said. “Getting to be at the Jackie Robinson complex and play on his field was incredible. I went down there playing against different people, people who looked different than me. Playing at a place with his name was a great feeling.”

It’s quite a place to end up after such an unfortunate beginning. But if there was ever an example that hard works pays off, Reed is that example. Of course, she is quick to credit those who helped her along the way.

“I started off with Coach Palaura [Parker] for RBI and her mom, Coach Paulette [Bryant], who took me in as one of their own and really made me see the worth in myself and playing softball,” she said. “And then Coach Donny [Amerin] having faith in me and choosing me to be on his RBI team after my ACL/MCL tear and working with me every chance he got to make me part of who I am today.”

While missing out on the spring season is something all athletes, especially seniors, were disappointed to find out, it was especially frustrating for Reed, who had some new but familiar coaches taking over the reins at Princeton. Craig Black, coach of the 16U Cincinnati RBI team, was named the Vikings' head coach. Steve Burger, a coach Reed was preparing to play for with RBI for the second time, was named an assistant coach.

“My coaches have been there for me and they understand me so well. Coach Steve took faith in me knowing my bat wasn’t great but my fielding was, so they took chances on me. They saw things in me that I didn’t even see so they wanted to get it out of me one piece of time.”

While Burger won’t have the chance to coach Reed anymore, it doesn’t take away from what he has seen from her over the years.

“I have been fan of Imani’s since the first time I saw her play for RBI,” Burger said. “Imani is very respectful to coaches, teammates, opposition, umpires and the game. She is a quiet leader that leads by example, a player that will give her all. Imani is so fun to watch play. Her athleticism is amazing. Imani will make the hard play look easy. I know when Imani is in the lineup, I can count on her to do her job, both on the field and at the plate. I have thoroughly enjoyed coaching and watching Imani develop her game to a high-level talent. I know Imani will always strive to be the best. Imani will do amazing things at the next level and in life.”

Reed is excited to continue playing softball at the next level, but she is equally looking forward to pursuing her career path. She is majoring in biology (pre-med) with the hopes of becoming a physician assistant. The pandemic has further elevated her curiosity and interest in her field.

“I honestly want to find out like what this virus is specifically, what it does and how it’s cured," she said. "So it’s very intriguing to me to hopefully be able to learn about this.”

And being able to do this only about two hours away from mom is something the whole family is excited about.

“My all-time plan was picking a place that wouldn’t stress my mom out more than she is, but also a place I felt comfortable at and could see myself there.”