Bradley on trade rumors: 'Same as every year'

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. roamed the halls at Winter Weekend on Saturday wearing a shiny, home white Red Sox uniform with his familiar No. 19 on the back. But it’s only fair to wonder how much longer Bradley will be with the only professional team he’s ever played for.

Where once he was part of the up-and-coming young core, Bradley is now one of the team’s longest-tenured players, and he is entering his final season before free agency.

With the Red Sox trying to reach the goal of shedding payroll to get below the luxury-tax threshold of $208 million, Bradley -- and his $11 million salary -- have been on the rumor mill a lot.

In other words, what else is new?

Give Bradley credit for this: He's a good sport about it.

“Same as every year, like you said,” said Bradley. “I’ve been traded seven, eight, nine different times every year [in rumors], so it’s the same, like I said. I don’t really put too much attention into it only because its’s out of my control. It’s one of those things where if I can’t control it or I can’t do anything to impact that then I’m not going to worry about it.”

However, when you combine all of the current factors, the chance that Bradley gets dealt seems more realistic than in the past. Bradley wants to stay. However, he won’t be blindsided.

“There’s always a possibility. In this game, this business that we are part of, any time could be that time,” Bradley said. “It’s one of those things where you just do your part and try to win.”

Who knows what free agency will bring, but Bradley has no interest in leaving long-time teammates like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Christian Vázquez before it is time.

“I love my teammates. Great group of individuals. Great guys collectively,” Bradley said. “And I look forward to being able to compete with them, and when free agency comes around, I’ll be excited for that as well.”

The master of the great play in center field, Bradley has thrilled the fans of Fenway Park since his arrival in 2013.

“It’s been great,” Bradley said. “Good times, bad times, we have been able to grow. Especially a lot of guys that I play with have come up through the organization as well and have been able to share that with them, [it] has been pretty special. And the relationships I’ve been able to form with guys along the way who have been traded over and become such an integral part of this team -- like I said, I’m looking forward to being able to go to war with them.”

And for yet another season, Bradley is finally hoping he can gain more consistency at the plate. Last year, Bradley hit just .225, but he popped 21 homers, hitting mainly toward the bottom part of the batting order.

In Spring Training last year, Bradley had completely revamped his swing after working with some launch-angle gurus. Though the adjustments appeared to do more harm than good, Bradley didn't show his hand when asked where his swing is at these days.

“I’m working. We’ll see,” Bradley said. “I’m going to continue to do my thing and work, so I’m excited.”