Mets trade for CF help, get Marisnick from Astros

NEW YORK -- Seeking a right-handed defensive complement to Brandon Nimmo in center field, the Mets struck Thursday with a trade for Astros veteran Jake Marisnick. The deal sends prospects Blake Taylor and Kenedy Corona to Houston. “Jake is an elite defender who is an incredibly smart baserunner,” Mets general

NEW YORK -- Seeking a right-handed defensive complement to Brandon Nimmo in center field, the Mets struck Thursday with a trade for Astros veteran Jake Marisnick . The deal sends prospects Blake Taylor and Kenedy Corona to Houston.

“Jake is an elite defender who is an incredibly smart baserunner,” Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement. “Among our offseason plans was to improve defensively, and he is one of the best in the game.”

Marisnick, 28, is indeed a plus defender in center field, posting Defensive Runs Saved totals of +12 and +5 there the past two seasons. He also finished the 2019 season with 8 Outs Above Average, tied for 11th highest among Major League outfielders, and has posted positive totals on FanGraphs’ baserunning metric every year of his career. While Marisnick isn’t likely to displace Nimmo from center on a full-time basis, he should give the Mets flexibility in using Nimmo both in center and left field.

Offensively, Marisnick is a career .227 hitter with pop in his bat, particularly against left-handed pitchers. Twenty-three of his 54 career homers have come against lefties, including nine the past two seasons. Marisnick’s only above-average offensive year came in 2017, when he hit .243/.319/.496 with 16 homers and nine steals as Carlos Beltrán’s teammate. Now, he will play under Beltrán, the Mets’ new manager.

Essentially, Marisnick is a replacement for Juan Lagares, who roamed center field on a part-time basis for the Mets from 2013-19. Marisnick’s skill set makes him a natural complement to Nimmo, a left-handed hitter and superior offensive player who lost significant time to a neck injury last season. The Mets figure to use Marisnick to spell Nimmo on occasion.

Outside of pitching, center field was the position the Mets seemed most eager to upgrade this offseason, with little depth behind Nimmo, Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis. As the roster is currently constructed, McNeil and Davis would find their reps mostly in left field and at third base, with Conforto serving as the Mets’ everyday right fielder.

The Mets could have acquired an everyday center fielder such as Starling Marte to shift Nimmo to left on a full-time basis, but doing so would have cost significantly more in terms of both dollars and prospects. MLB Trade Rumors projects Marisnick, who is under team control for one more season, to make $3 million in his final year of salary arbitration.

Neither Taylor nor Kenedy ranked among the Mets’ Top 30 Prospects. The former is a lefty reliever whom the team recently added to its 40-man roster; he throws hard but has seen mixed success in the Minors. The latter is a 19-year-old outfielder who has appeared in just 63 professional games.

Van Wagenen appears to have a certain comfort dealing with the Astros. Last winter, he acquired Davis from Houston in a five-player deal that has been, so far, his most productive move as GM.