Notes: Hahn turns corner; Franco heats up

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Royals right-hander Jesse Hahn is in a difficult Spring Training fight for a spot in the bullpen.

Hahn, whom the Royals acquired in the Brandon Moss trade from Oakland in early 2018, has yet to truly show his new team his capabilities as injuries have held him back.

Now healthy after elbow surgery in August 2018, Hahn is showing signs of his ability, perhaps just in time. He threw a scoreless inning Wednesday afternoon in the Royals’ 9-7 victory over the Padres.

Hahn, who is out of Minor League options, is battling with multiple teammates for what may come down to one or two roster spots. Hahn knows all this but isn’t dwelling on it.

“I haven’t even thought about any of that,” he said. “I just want to be ready for the team, and every day I take things a day at a time. All the other stuff I don’t even think about.”

The main thing to Hahn is that he is throwing free of pain.

“It does feel good,” Hahn said. “It’s the one thing I did worry about. I just wanted to get through the spring and through the season healthy.”

After rehabbing for a good portion of 2019, Hahn got a chance to pitch with the Royals late in the season. He appeared in six games and gave up seven runs (and six walks) in 4 2/3 innings. Despite the shaky results, Hahn’s September appearances gave him a much-needed confidence boost heading into the offseason.

“It was a good feeling,” he said.

Hahn’s first two outings this spring didn’t go quite as planned, as he gave up six hits, two walks and five runs in two innings. But he feels he is starting to turn it around.

“At first, I think, I was a little rusty, shaking off maybe two years of rust,” he said. “But I’ve gotten more comfortable lately. Every pitch right now feels comfortable. For a while there, I didn’t feel good about my slider, that maybe I lost my slot. But today I threw some good ones out there.

“Today’s the first time I’ve felt good with all my pitches this spring. Felt good to be able to command the strike zone, too. Glad I got that one under my belt.”

Franco on track

Third baseman Maikel Franco , who signed with the Royals during the offseason, had been off to a sluggish start this spring before Tuesday. Franco was 3-for-16 before he broke out Tuesday against the D-backs, going 3-for-3 with one homer and four RBIs.

“It felt good to finally get some results,” Franco said. “For me, it’s just all about timing. I feel like I’m getting closer to getting that timing down.

“But everything else is going great. I’m trying not to do too much, just play my game. But [Tuesday] definitely felt good to show people what I can do.”

Royals manager Mike Matheny knew Franco’s breakout was inevitable.

“When that guy gets hot,” Matheny said, “watch out.”

Skoglund update

Left-hander Eric Skoglund has not pitched since the spring opener on Feb. 21.

“He is dealing with a little arm tenderness,” Matheny said. “He’s been throwing on the side, and we hope to get him in a game pretty soon.”

Skoglund originally was believed to be in consideration for the No. 5 spot in the rotation.

Up next

Right-hander Brad Keller , last year's Opening Day starter, will get the start against the Rockies at Scottsdale at 2:10 p.m. CT on Thursday. Also expected to pitch for the Royals include left-handers Gabe Speier, Jake Kalish and Foster Griffin, and right-handers Tyler Zuber, Glenn Sparkman, Kevin McCarthy, Chance Adams, Conner Greene, Brady Singer and Jackson Kowar.