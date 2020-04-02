Edmonds confirms COVID-19, is symptom-free

ST. LOUIS -- Describing himself as now symptom-free, former All-Star center fielder and current FOX Sports Midwest broadcaster Jim Edmonds shared on social media Wednesday night that he tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). Edmonds, 49, first shared on his Instagram that he went to the emergency room last weekend because

Edmonds, 49, first shared on his Instagram that he went to the emergency room last weekend because he had trouble breathing. He tested positive for pneumonia and, at the time, said he was awaiting results of the coronavirus test.

In a video posted on his Instagram Story, Edmonds, who has been resting at his home since the weekend, said he was doing well and “feeling great.” He added that his daughter was tested and is awaiting results but is symptom-free right now.

“Thank God I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve at our house flattened,” Edmonds said in the video.

Edmonds posted a series of images on his Instagram Story this weekend showing himself at a hospital in a mask, adding that he was undergoing X-rays. After going through testing, he spent the past few days resting.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, patients with COVID-19 have shown mild to severe respiratory issues, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

“Do not take this lightly,” Edmonds said in Wednesday’s video. “If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe. … Don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourself.”

Before Major League Baseball delayed the start of this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Edmonds was entering his second season as a special instructor with the Cardinals. He’s also entering his eighth season working for FOX Sports Midwest and his fifth season in the Cardinals’ booth, broadcasting select games and providing studio analysis on pregame and postgame shows.

An eight-time Gold Glove Award winner and four-time All-Star, Edmonds was one of the best outfielders to play center in St. Louis, where he played for eight seasons. He helped lead the team to six postseason appearances and was a key member of the 2006 World Series champions. In 2000 and ‘04, he finished in the top five in National League MVP Award voting. He’s known for his highlight-reel catches, including a diving catch in Game 7 of the 2004 NL Championship Series against the Astros, when he snared a line drive with his back to the plate.

Edmonds, who was drafted and developed by the Angels, made one of the most memorable catches in recent baseball history with the Halos in 1997. On June 10 of what would be his first Gold Glove season, Edmonds robbed the Royals' David Howard of extra bases and preserved a tie with a full-extension diving grab while facing the center-field wall.

Edmonds hit .284/.376/.527 over 17 seasons, including eight with the Cardinals and seven with the Angels. He finished his career serving brief stints with the Padres, Cubs, Brewers and Reds.