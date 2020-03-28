Sick Edmonds undergoes tests, awaiting results

ST. LOUIS -- Former All-Star center fielder and current FOX Sports Midwest broadcaster Jim Edmonds shared on Instagram that he is feeling sick and underwent tests for COVID-19 (coronavirus) on Saturday morning. Edmonds, 49, posted a series of images on his Instagram story showing himself in a mask, adding that

Edmonds, 49, posted a series of images on his Instagram story showing himself in a mask, adding that he’s undergoing X-rays. Another photo on the story said that he’s awaiting test results.

Edmonds followed by saying that he doesn’t have confirmation of a positive test and that he’s waiting “to find out if I’ve been infected or just super sick.”

Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon! https://t.co/12GzfWZzzq — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) March 28, 2020

“Held off as long as I could,” Edmonds wrote. “I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website, patients with COVID-19 have shown mild to severe respiratory issues, including fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Before Major League Baseball delayed the start of this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, Edmonds was entering his second season as a special instructor with the Cardinals. He’s also entering his eighth season working for FOX Sports Midwest and his fifth season in the Cardinals’ booth, broadcasting select games and providing studio analysis on pregame and postgame shows.

An eight-time Gold Glove Award winner and four-time All-Star, Edmonds was one of the best outfielders to play center in St. Louis, where he played for eight seasons. He helped lead the team to six postseason appearances and was a key member of the 2006 World Series champions. In 2000 and ‘04, he finished in the top five in National League MVP voting. He’s known for his highlight-reel catches, including a diving catch in Game 7 of the 2004 National League Championship Series against the Astros, when he snared a line drive with his back to the plate.

Edmonds, who was drafted and developed by the Angels, made one of the most memorable catches in recent baseball history with the Halos in 1997. On June 10 of what would be his first Gold Glove season, Edmonds robbed the Royals' David Howard of extra bases and preserved a tie with a full-extension diving grab while facing the center-field wall.

Edmonds hit .284/.376/.527 over 17 seasons, including eight with the Cardinals and seven with the Angels. He finished his career serving brief stints with the Padres, Cubs, Brewers and Reds.