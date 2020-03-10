Giants reassign prospect Bart to Minors camp

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Catcher Joey Bart, the Giants’ top prospect, was reassigned to Minor League camp before Tuesday’s exhibition game against the Chicago Cubs. Bart, 23, upheld his reputation as the franchise’s brightest rising star. In nine Cactus League games, he batted .438 (7-for-16) with two home runs and a

Bart, 23, upheld his reputation as the franchise’s brightest rising star. In nine Cactus League games, he batted .438 (7-for-16) with two home runs and a 1.401 OPS. However, Bart never was expected to unseat veteran Buster Posey this spring. Entering Tuesday, Posey was hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a home run, six RBIs and a 1.176 OPS.

Bart, San Francisco’s No. 1 selection (second overall) in the 2018 Draft, is expected to begin the season with Triple-A Sacramento to refine his catching skills.

