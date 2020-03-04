Notes: Villar hits HR vs. O's; Smith building up

JUPITER, Fla. -- Since the start of Spring Training, Marlins center fielder Jonathan Villar has kept in touch with some of his former Orioles teammates, either using WhatsApp or on Instagram. On Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old gave a long-distance message to his former club. In the fifth inning, Villar connected

JUPITER, Fla. -- Since the start of Spring Training, Marlins center fielder Jonathan Villar has kept in touch with some of his former Orioles teammates, either using WhatsApp or on Instagram.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old gave a long-distance message to his former club. In the fifth inning, Villar connected on a two-run home run to right-center in the Marlins’ 5-3 loss to the Orioles at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

"Again, this guy has a really nice swing," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. "It's pretty easy. It's easy, and he's had good success. Everywhere he's been, he's been a guy who can hit."

The Marlins had a split-squad day on Wednesday. In their other game, Miami defeated Houston, 2-1, on the road. Lewis Brinson went 1-for-3 with a double, and prospect Jesús Sánchez went 1-for-3 with a triple. Christian Lopes added a home run.

In the game at Jupiter, the blast was Villar’s second of Spring Training, and it came off right-hander David Hess.

“I know what he likes to throw,” Villar said. “I was ready for that pitch, because he is aggressive. He throws a lot of fastballs.”

In the fifth inning, Monte Harrison singled and Villar didn’t miss a fastball. According to Statcast, the home run traveled a projected 416 feet, with an exit velocity of 108 mph.

With the Orioles last year, Villar hit 24 homers and drove in 73 runs. But the switch-hitter says power isn’t necessarily a big part of his game. He stole 40 bases a year ago.

“I’m not sure,” Villar said when asked how much power he can provide. “That’s not my game. My game is to steal bases all the time.”

Still, to generate two runs on one swing gives the Marlins a threat from their leadoff spot.

“It’s good,” he said. “To put together the power and speed, that’s better for us.”

There was some personal satisfaction hitting a home run off the team that traded him to Miami in the offseason.

“It’s good to see them,” Villar said. “They’re happy, too, to see me. Me, too. Last year, we stayed together. I have good friends.”

Smith building up

Five Spring Training innings is hardly enough of a sample size to cause any alarm for Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith.

On Wednesday, Smith threw three innings, and he had spotty command with his fastball, as he walked four. He allowed one hit, a two-run homer to Pat Valaika, and he gave up four runs, two earned. Of the 50 pitches he threw, 25 were strikes.

“I felt good,” Smith said. “The fastball command wasn’t there. I’ve thrown five innings so far, so I’m not really worried about it. It’s going to come around. Other than that, I thought everything was pretty good. The slider was good. The changeup was good.”

Smith’s fastball reached 93 mph, which is fine at this point of Spring Training.

In 2019, opponents hit .210 off Smith’s four-seam fastball. They did connect on 20 home runs.

"He got his changeup over," Mattingly said. "It was just that fastball was all over the place. ... That's one of the things, obviously, you've got to get a hold of."

Smith is confident that his fastball command will improve with more innings.

“It’s just not there yet,” the lefty said. “More repetitions and it’s going to come back. I’m not too worried about that.”

Alfaro cleared

Catcher Jorge Alfaro, who has appeared in just two Grapefruit League games, has been cleared by the medical staff to start his progression to get back into baseball-related activities.

Alfaro is dealing with a left oblique strain, and the hope is there is enough time to be ready for Opening Day, which is March 26 against the Phillies at Marlins Park.

“He got cleared to start his progression,” Mattingly said. “He starts some catching stuff, some throwing and some dry swings. This progression has started for him.”

The Marlins have been going mostly with Francisco Cervelli and Chad Wallach behind the plate. Non-roster invitee Ryan Lavarnway has seen extra playing time with Alfaro out.

Mattingly added that the club is trying to ease Cervelli into playing shape and is being careful not to overwork him.

As for Alfaro, the plan is simply to get him ready as quickly as possible.

“Obviously, when you’re starting your progression, you haven’t taken your swings yet,” Mattingly said. “We’ve got to get there. The biggest thing is to get over this hump, and then we can start playing. Again, when they’re talking about progression, that usually doesn’t mean it is going to happen tomorrow. It’s going to be a slow buildup.”

New parking system at Marlins Park

Parking promises to be an easier experience for fans at Marlins Park in 2020. The organization on Wednesday introduced Free Flow Parking, which will ease the arrival experience to Marlins Park for games and other ballpark events.

Free Flow Parking, along with helping ease the traffic flow around the park, also will provide event attendees quicker access to ballpark amenities and the action on the field.

In partnership with Miami Parking Authority, the Marlins will become the first professional sports team to offer full on-site Free Flow Parking, which uses a vehicle’s license plate as the credential for parking on event days.

The Marlins are also resetting the price of parking for home games. Fans who pre-purchase parking at marlins.com/parking will pay $15, excluding Opening Day.

Ticket offer

The Marlins plan to post a special 305 Day ticket offer on social media Thursday.

Up next

The Marlins are off on Thursday and return to play the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 p.m. ET. It will be Miami’s second night game of the spring. Right-hander Sandy Alcantara, who has struggled with seven walks in 3 2/3 innings, will make the start. Alcantara projects to be the Marlins' Opening Day starter, but he must pick things up this spring.