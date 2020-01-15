This Twins player had the perfect Josh Donaldson tweet

Josh Donaldson signed a four-year deal with the Twins on Tuesday night. Yes, the Twins -- a team that broke the single-season record for home runs last year -- will add yet another dangerous slugger to their lineup. Pitchers will have to pick their poison between home run god Nelson

Josh Donaldson signed a four-year deal with the Twins on Tuesday night. Yes, the Twins -- a team that broke the single-season record for home runs last year -- will add yet another dangerous slugger to their lineup. Pitchers will have to pick their poison between home run god Nelson Cruz, giant of a man Miguel Sano and now, the Bringer of Rain. Or, as catcher Mitch Garver will call him: The Bringer of Purple Rain.

Hey @BringerOfRain20 bring some rain to MN, and make it purple — GarvSauce (@MitchGarver) January 15, 2020

Minnesota is, of course, the hometown of Prince. Target Field has honored its native son multiple times over the years. I think a new walk-up song may be in order for Mr. Donaldson.