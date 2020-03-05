Notes: Akin impresses; Phillips has MRI on elbow
SARASOTA, Fla. -- Keegan Akin made another strong push for the rotation on Thursday, then looked back fondly at the difference between his current situation and working in Minor League camp last spring. It goes without saying that the Orioles’ No. 11 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is having a lot
SARASOTA, Fla. --
It goes without saying that the Orioles’ No. 11 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, is having a lot better time in 2020. With the experience comes elevated competition, though: Veteran slugger and former Oriole Nelson Cruz caught a misplaced Akin pitch for a long homer in the first inning of a 3-3 tie with the Twins on Thursday.
Thankfully, at just 24 years old, Akin is already able to put things in perspective.
“Cruz is going to hit his home runs, that is what he’s done his whole career,” he said. “I’ve still got some stuff to work on.”
It was the lone mistake of the day for Akin, who admitted his offspeed pitches weren’t quite where he’d like, but said that was typical for him this early on. Akin may begin the season in Triple-A, but he could also easily linger on late into spring with more outings that show his progression while the O’s whittle down their roster.
“I thought he got better as the game went on,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said of Akin, who allowed just the one run on three hits while striking out two and walking one in 2 2/3 innings. “I thought the velo was up early, which was fantastic to see.
“I think there’s still improvement to be made, but I was impressed by the performance.”
“It’s my first [Major League] camp; I’m taking it pretty serious and I want to win a spot,” Akin said. “It’s obviously a little more competitive [than Minor League camp].
“I’d much rather be in this atmosphere playing games rather than throwing sim games or bullpens on a back field. It’s been fun and exciting so far.”
Phillips has MRI on elbow
An MRI on
Phillips appeared in 25 games for the O’s out of the bullpen last season and had a 6.43 ERA. He was on the outside bubble of landing a relief role this season, and it’s unknown how much time he’ll miss.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane...
It may have been just another day at the office for the Orioles’ speedy center fielder, who ranks best among Baltimore outfielders in Outs Above Average and ranks in the 94th percentile in baseball in terms of speed.
Later, Mullins singled to right and came around to score in the third inning, but Akin was more grateful for the Superman dive that kept the lefty moving forward.
“For Cedric to make that play for me was huge,” Akin said. “He’s a really good outfielder and he’s got a lot of speed out there, so that was huge to get me out of the inning after that home run.”
Quick hits
•
•
“Just normal Spring Training soreness,” Iglesias said. “I was able to play today. [Hyde] was, I guess, being conservative, but it should be 100 percent tomorrow.”
•
• Hyde was hopeful
Up next
The Orioles will travel to Tampa on Friday to face the Yankees in a night game. Right-hander
Dawn Klemish is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Tampa. Follow her on Twitter @Sportsgal25.