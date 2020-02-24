Notes: Gonzales' spring debut; injury updates
PEORIA, Ariz. -- If this had been the regular season, Marco Gonzales wouldn’t have been a happy camper. But instead, it was his first outing of Cactus League play. So while Seattle’s No. 1 starter wasn’t thrilled with getting knocked out in the first inning during the Mariners' 16-12 loss
So while Seattle’s No. 1 starter wasn’t thrilled with getting knocked out in the first inning during the Mariners' 16-12 loss to the Cubs on Monday against the Cubs at Peoria Stadium, he kept things in perspective, despite allowing five runs on three hits and a pair of walks while recording just two outs.
“You go out the first one and you just want to feel good and throw some strikes,” Gonzales said. “My timing was a little off and I was frustrated a little bit by my execution. But for the first time out, I wanted to feel good and have the ball feel good coming out of my hand. The results are what they are at this time of year.”
The results haven’t been good for either Gonzales, or lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who lasted just 1 1/3 innings in the Mariners’ Cactus League opener on Sunday against the Rangers.
Gonzales and Kikuchi, Seattle’s top two returning starters, combined to allow eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits, with three walks and three strikeouts in two innings in their spring debuts.
But early games in Arizona are not much of an indication of how pitchers will fare over the long haul of a season and both hurlers and manager Scott Servais were quick to downplay the initial numbers.
“I’m happy to get the first one out of the way, get some kinks out, get used to the game again and just move forward,” Gonzales said.
Bring on the utility battle
Moore spent all of last season on the Mariners’ 25-man roster after being picked up in the Rule 5 Draft, while Lopes played well as a late-season callup after a strong season with Triple-A Tacoma.
Walker’s first start pushed back a day
After initially being projected to make his first Cactus League start on Thursday against the Giants, free-agent signee
Walker threw two innings in a live batting practice situation on Monday as a final tune-up before beginning game action.
Injury news
The 24-year-old hit .234/.298/.391 with 12 homers and 41 RBIs last year for Double-A Arkansas. Thompson-Williams hadn’t been invited to Major League camp when he suffered the injury. He will report to the Mariners’ Minor League camp in March to begin the rehab process.
