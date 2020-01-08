Mariners weigh options to fill out rotation
SEATTLE -- General manager Jerry Dipoto has been sticking with his promise of staying relatively quiet this offseason, but that doesn’t mean the Mariners won’t make any more moves before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training camp next month. Dipoto and his staff have been keeping tabs all winter
SEATTLE -- General manager Jerry Dipoto has been sticking with his promise of staying relatively quiet this offseason, but that doesn’t mean the Mariners won’t make any more moves before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training camp next month.
Dipoto and his staff have been keeping tabs all winter on potential bounce-back starting pitchers to add depth to their rotation and provide options should rookie prospect
• Predictions for Mariners' Opening Day roster
Félix Hernández, Wade LeBlanc and Tommy Milone departed in free agency, but the Mariners already filled one spot with 29-year-old free agent
Dipoto would like to bring in another low-risk, high-reward candidate to join the rotation mix with
The ideal candidate would have the versatility to pitch out of the bullpen in a swingman role should everyone stay healthy and Dunn be deemed ready from Day 1, though history shows that more than five starters are almost always required due to injuries and performance issues.
One of the Mariners’ targets came off the board this week when former Brewers right-hander Jimmy Nelson, a 30-year-old coming off shoulder problems, signed an incentive-laden deal with the Dodgers that guarantees him $1.25 million for 2020 with a $2 million option for ’21.
The Mariners have indicated some interest in a reunion with
But Walker, who earned $5 million with the D-backs last season, surely is drawing interest from other clubs after finally getting healthy in time to throw one scoreless inning in Arizona’s season finale last September.
Dipoto doesn’t feel the need to sign a proven “innings eater” who can crank out 180-plus frames, given the team’s desire to leave an opening for Sheffield, Dunn and other youngsters to develop.
The Mariners experimented with using LeBlanc and Milone as long-inning relievers behind one-inning openers last season and could use whomever they sign in that role, or as an insurance policy for Dunn, who pitched at Double-A Arkansas last year before getting four short starts -- and 6 2/3 innings of work -- with the Mariners in September.
So a bounce-back candidate looking for the opportunity to build his arm -- and reputation -- back up after a tough season or two could be the perfect fit.
• Mariners ready to look at rookies in 2020
Among the remaining free agents who could fill that type of role and are still 30 or younger, here are some potential candidates:
Walker: The former Mariner went 9-9 with a 3.49 ERA in 28 starts in 2017 after being dealt to the D-backs, but he made just four starts and totaled 14 innings over the past two seasons and then was non-tendered in November because of his elbow issue. But he’s still just 27 years old and could be an interesting candidate for any team if healthy.
Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.