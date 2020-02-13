4 Spring Training predictions for Mariners
PEORIA, Ariz. -- Mariners pitchers and catchers took to the field for the first time on Thursday, the first step in the six-week process of preparation for the regular-season opener on March 26 against the Rangers in Seattle.
Here are four predictions on how things will play out in Mariners camp:
1. Julio will look like a rising star
He’s already on a first-name basis, young Julio Rodriguez, the 19-year-old phenom from the Dominican Republic who looms as a prominent figure in the Mariners’ future.
No, Rodriguez won’t make the Opening Day roster. No matter how well he plays this spring, the Mariners aren’t going to jump J-Rod from Class A Advanced Modesto to the Majors. Even when
But the 6-foot-4, 225-pound Rodriguez will capture everyone’s attention with his youthful exuberance and obvious physical talent. And while he might not duplicate Griffey’s feat of making his MLB debut as a teenager, he will draw comparisons to "The Kid" with his big smile and unbridled joy for the game, as well as his alluring combination of power, size and speed.
Between Rodriguez and fellow top prospect
2. Three rookies make the Opening Day lineup
A year ago, when the Mariners started their rebuilding process, they had four rookies -- Dylan Moore, Braden Bishop,
But the youth movement will truly be in full bloom this spring. Three rookies -- first baseman Evan White and outfielders Kyle Lewis and Jake Fraley -- are strong contenders to be in the Opening Day lineup. Another rookie,
And that’s not even counting second baseman
For good measure, several promising rookie relievers have a shot to crack the Opening Day roster and more rookies are certain to be promoted as the season progresses.
3. Kikuchi looks like a different guy
The lefty from Japan struggled as a rookie last year, particularly in the second half. The 27-year-old went 3-10 with a 6.66 ERA in his final 21 starts, allowing a .332 batting average and 28 home runs in 101 1/3 innings.
Those kind of results aren’t going to cut it and Kikuchi knew that, so he listened closely to the Mariners’ suggestions and simplified his approach over the offseason in an effort to get back to his natural throwing motion.
There’s much room for improvement, but early throwing sessions have looked promising and the Mariners are eager to see how Kikuchi handles things this spring and beyond.
4. Dipoto makes more moves
After a relatively quiet offseason this winter, general manager Jerry Dipoto brought in
While this season will be focused on the youth movement, Dipoto doesn’t want to leave his youngsters without life jackets. González can help mentor the flock of outfield prospects. Walker alleviates the need to push Dunn if he's not quite ready. Another recent addition, 35-year-old
Don’t be surprised if Dipoto adds another veteran reliever, brings in another catcher with some experience to improve depth behind Murphy and
Greg Johns has covered the Mariners since 1997, and for MLB.com since 2011. Follow him on Twitter @GregJohnsMLB.