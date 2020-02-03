Marlins unveil 'Home Run Rewards' for 2020

MIAMI -- Single-game ticket prices for Marlins home games will remain the same as a year ago, and fans in 2020 also will have the opportunity to earn points for memorabilia and other items through a rewards program. The Marlins on Monday afternoon unveiled their “Home Run Rewards” plan that

MIAMI -- Single-game ticket prices for Marlins home games will remain the same as a year ago, and fans in 2020 also will have the opportunity to earn points for memorabilia and other items through a rewards program.

The Marlins on Monday afternoon unveiled their “Home Run Rewards” plan that is open to all fans for the upcoming season.

The Home Run Rewards program is the official rewards program of the Marlins. Those who join will have the opportunity to earn rewards points to redeem for exclusive experiences, memorabilia and more.

All fans are eligible to join the interactive Home Run Rewards program, which is free. Marlins Members receive the benefit of automatic enrollment along with preferred status and reward advantages with this new format.

Fans are encouraged to register today to take advantage and redeem points for Fast Passes for FanFest at Marlins.com/Rewards.

“With the goal of providing a first-class fan experience to all guests, we are pleased to extend our Home Run Rewards program to all fans, providing creative ways for all to engage with the Miami Marlins and be rewarded for investment of time and dollars,” Marlins chief revenue officer Adam Jones said. “Fans can sign up now in less than 90 seconds and begin earning rewards points to redeem for unique fan experiences, exclusive access, signed memorabilia and more.”

Single-game tickets for the 2020 Marlins season go on sale Saturday, and fans will be able to make their purchases at FanFest, which runs the same day from 3-7 p.m. ET at Marlins Park.

FanFest also is a chance to purchase tickets for Opening Day, which will be March 26 at 4:10 p.m. against the Phillies at Marlins Park.

The 2020 FanFest includes complimentary admission and parking. Fans must visit Marlins.com/FanFest to claim their complimentary ticket.

An exclusive pre-sale for single-game tickets for Marlins Members will take place on Tuesday, and Marlins Insiders will have early access beginning on Wednesday.

FanFest will provide Marlins fans who have yet to purchase a Marlins Membership the opportunity to select their seats for the 2020 season. Those who purchase a membership at Saturday’s Select-A-Seat event will also punch their ticket to the exclusive Member Lead Off Party in March, which includes complimentary food and unique experiences.

At FanFest, fans will also have the opportunity to sample two Marlins Park staples for the first time in event history. For just $15 each, guests can experience Beerfest or Food & Wine. Beerfest provides access to samplings of domestic, international and local craft brews from 4-6 p.m. and a souvenir 5 oz. Beerfest sampling mug. Food & Wine dishes curated food pairings with a flight of premium wines from 3:30-6:30 p.m. ET.

Joe Frisaro has covered the Marlins for MLB.com since 2002. Follow him on Twitter @JoeFrisaro and listen to his podcast.