Mets with much to do as arbitration looms

Nearly 40 percent of the Mets’ roster is arbitration-eligible this season, meaning general manager Brodie Van Wagenen will have plenty to do leading up to Friday’s noon ET deadline for clubs and players to file their arbitration figures.

With virtually all clubs now employing a “file and trial” approach -- once they exchange figures, negotiations generally come to a halt and the two sides go to a hearing -- there will likely be a number of settlements among the Mets’ nine arbitration-eligible players.

Here’s a look at the players in question (listed in order of service time), with salary estimates from Cot's Baseball Contracts:

Marcus Stroman (5.148): $11.75 million

Stroman enters his fourth and final year of arbitration, having earned $7.4 million in 2019 after settling with the Blue Jays. Stroman actually went to arbitration hearings with Toronto in both '17 and ’18, winning a $3.4 million salary the first time (the Jays offered $3.1 million) and losing his case the second time (he received $6.5 million after filing at $6.9 million). The right-hander was an All-Star in '19, posting a 3.22 ERA with the Blue Jays and Mets in 32 starts.

Jake Marisnick (5.132): $3.25 million

Marisnick is arbitration-eligible for the fourth and final time, having settled with the Astros in each of the past three years. Marisnick, who was acquired in a trade with Houston last month, earned $2.212 million last year, then posted a .700 OPS with 10 home runs, 34 RBIs and a 80 OPS+ in 120 games.

Noah Syndergaard (4.149): $9.5 million

Syndergaard and the Mets have settled in each of the past two years, avoiding arbitration. The right-hander, who earned $6 million last season, is in the third of four arbitration-eligible years. His 4.28 ERA in 2019 was the worst of his career by more than a full run, and he allowed a career-high 24 home runs. On the plus side, Syndergaard did throw a career-high 197 2/3 innings in his platform season.

Steven Matz (4.099): $5 million

Matz enters the second of three arbitration-eligible years, having settled with the Mets last year for $2.625 million. The left-hander threw a career-high 160 1/3 innings in his platform season, posting a 4.21 ERA (up a bit from his 3.97 ERA in 2018).

Michael Conforto (4.043): $8.5 million

Conforto and the Mets avoided arbitration a year ago, agreeing to a $4.025 million deal in the outfielder’s first arbitration-eligible season. Conforto -- who is in the second of three arbitration-eligible years -- posted career highs in home runs (33), RBIs (92) and runs scored (90) in 2019, while his .856 OPS was the second best of his career.

Edwin Díaz (3.121): $3.75 million

Diaz will be a fascinating case in his first of three arbitration-eligible years, coming off a difficult season that saw him post an unsightly 5.59 ERA while blowing seven of his 33 save opportunities.

Seth Lugo (3.082): $1.75 million

Lugo has been outstanding since moving to the bullpen in 2018, posting a 2.68 ERA in 115 appearances over the past two seasons. The right-hander struck out 104 batters in 80 innings last season, putting together a second consecutive strong year as he enters the first of three arbitration-eligible seasons.

Brandon Nimmo (3.042): $1.25 million

Following a breakout 2018 season (.886 OPS, 17 home runs in 140 games), Nimmo appeared in only 69 games in '19. The 26-year-old -- who is in the first of three arbitration-eligible seasons -- had a solid 112 OPS+ and eight homers in 254 plate appearances during his platform year.

Robert Gsellman (3.042): $1.1 million

Gsellman has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the past two seasons, posting a 4.45 ERA (despite a 4.03 FIP) in 120 appearances. After registering 13 saves in 2018, Gsellman -- who is in the first of three arbitration-eligible seasons -- had only one save while finishing nine games in '19.