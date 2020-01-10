Gsellman avoids arbitration with Mets (source)

Right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman and the Mets avoided arbitration before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline, settling for $1.225 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed. Gsellman has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the past two seasons, posting a 4.45 ERA (despite a 4.03

Right-handed reliever Robert Gsellman and the Mets avoided arbitration before Friday's 1 p.m. ET deadline, settling for $1.225 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The club has not confirmed.

Gsellman has pitched exclusively out of the bullpen for the past two seasons, posting a 4.45 ERA (despite a 4.03 FIP) in 120 appearances. After registering 13 saves in 2018, Gsellman -- who is in the first of three arbitration-eligible seasons -- had only one save while finishing nine games in '19.