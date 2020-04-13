 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
The Strokes' new song was inspired by a Mets loss

Casablancas called them the "team of my youth!"
By Michael Clair @michaelsclair
You can't tell the story of New York rock 'n roll without including The Strokes -- arguably the biggest guitar band of the 21st century. So, it's only natural that they wrote a song about one of New York's baseball teams, too.

During a YouTube listening party where the five band members discussed the new record, "The New Abnormal," frontman Julian Casablancas revealed the story behind the album's closer, "Ode to the Mets."

The singer -- who called the Mets the "team of my youth!" -- admitted that he wrote it while waiting for the subway following a particularly tough loss. (Casablancas said it was perhaps after an NLCS Game 7, but we're guessing it was the 2016 Wild Card Game that saw the Giants shut out New York, 3-0, rather than the Mets' NLCS loss in 2006.)

Drummer Fabrizio Moretti, echoing the kind of self-deprecation Mets fans are famous for, said the song was about "something that you set your heart to and you love unconditionally, but continues to disappoint you."

"Guys on the team are gonna love that," Casablancas responded.

While the team plays Ace Frehley's "New York Groove" after victories, Casablancas made the case that the Mets should play the ballad "after every loss." Which, honestly, why not? (They should also start playing "Reptilia" just for fun, too.)

