Hopeful Trout getting creative with workouts

ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout told MLB Network he’s been working out with Albert Pujols in Southern California to stay in shape for the start of the delayed 2020 season due to the coronavirus.

Trout, speaking to Harold Reynolds on Thursday, said he’s found creative ways to stay in baseball shape while working with Pujols and the Angels’ head strength and conditioning coach Lee Fiocchi. The three-time AL MVP and eight-time All-Star has been running sprints at a local park, playing catch on a local Little League field and working out at Pujols’ home gym while practicing social distancing guidelines. He believes he could be ready for a season in a matter of days, but understands that it’s more difficult for pitchers to build their arm strength back up.

"We're going out every day and just doing the same that you guys are doing, wondering when the season's gonna start," Trout said. "But it brings you back to your roots to go onto a Little League field down the road to play catch. It's pretty cool, but not much you can do with this virus going around, trying to stay safe. Obviously, my wife's pregnant, trying to keep her safe. Keep the baby safe."

As Trout noted, his wife, Jessica, is pregnant with their first child, and he stressed the importance of following the current CDC guidelines for social distancing.

"It's scary," Trout said. "You're trying to protect your family. You gotta protect others like the social distancing and the six feet away. This is some serious stuff. I don't want my wife or anyone else to get it. Luckily, we've been staying in the house and staying safe."

Trout is also hosting his former teammate and current Angels non-roster invitee Michael Kohn at his home, and the two have found fun ways to pass the time. Trout’s Instagram video of him making a trick golf shot from the second floor of his home was popular, but he joked it hasn’t been as fun for his wife.

“Being cooped up in the house, I’m a very active person, so I’m going crazy,” Trout said. “I’m driving my wife crazy. Michael Kohn is staying with me and I think she wants to kick both of us out of the house.”

Joking aside, Trout said he’s bummed that Opening Day was postponed, as the Angels would’ve opened the year in Houston against the Astros on Thursday. But he remains optimistic there will be an Opening Day at some point in 2020, and he remains focused on staying in proper baseball shape for whenever that may be.

“I love Opening Days -- you prepare all offseason for that moment,” Trout said. “I’ve learned from my experience, getting the offseason jitters out, you get to go out there and enjoy it, see the flyover, the sellout crowd, it’s something special. Obviously, this year is a little bit different, but hopefully we have an Opening Day sometime this year.”