Trout's short game? Check out his epic trick shot

The baseball world already learned that Trout can reach any fairway in the world when he launched a driving-range ball into orbit earlier this month. But, as it turns out, Trout’s short game is right on par, too. The Angels superstar shared a clip Tuesday night from his Instagram account that showed him sinking a chip shot from his stairway balcony flush into a plastic cup filled with water on the floor below.

He’s got power, and he’s got touch. If this whole baseball thing doesn’t work out for Trout (just kidding), we’re seriously starting to wonder if golf isn’t a more-than-solid backup plan.