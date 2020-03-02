Is Mike Trout the next two-sport star?

If his Cactus League play wasn’t already enough, Mike Trout's swing appears to be in midseason form. Teeing off Sunday at a Phoenix-area Top Golf during an event for the Pujols Family Foundation, Trout crushed a golf ball that disappeared into the night sky, as onlookers marveled. Trout smirked while

Teeing off Sunday at a Phoenix-area Top Golf during an event for the Pujols Family Foundation, Trout crushed a golf ball that disappeared into the night sky, as onlookers marveled. Trout smirked while he gripped his driver, as if he knew the marvel that he was about to unleash.

Mike Trout hitting rockets isn’t exclusive to the baseball field. pic.twitter.com/tuEyIzxqQ5 — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 2, 2020

The eight-time All-Star’s bid to surpass his career-high 45 home runs last season (done in just 134 games, to boot) appears that it could be off to a strong start.