All 30 Clubs Showcased in Classic Games Available Nationally Across MLB’s Digital Properties Including Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Allowing Fans to Come Together (Digitally) and Connect Through Baseball All 2018 & 2019 Games Available Now on MLB.TV Plus 100 Timeless Games Accessible on YouTube Gives Fans Free Access to Over

All 30 Clubs Showcased in Classic Games Available Nationally Across MLB’s Digital Properties Including Facebook, Twitter & YouTube Allowing Fans to Come Together (Digitally) and Connect Through Baseball

All 2018 & 2019 Games Available Now on MLB.TV Plus 100 Timeless Games Accessible on YouTube Gives Fans Free Access to Over 4,800 MLB Games on Demand

On Thursday, March 26, Major League Baseball presents “Opening Day at Home” - a full slate of 30 games nationally available across various platforms, including digital streaming and social media, creating a full-day event on what would have been Opening Day. The experience is intended to invite fans to feel a sense of community and unity on a day many were looking forward to while underscoring the importance of staying home and staying healthy.

Spoiler alert: Every team wins on this Opening Day.

Using the hashtag #OpeningDayAtHome, fans can connect with each other while watching their team’s selected game at a set time. MLB’s “Opening Day at Home” event will be available across many of the league’s platforms and partners including MLB’s multiple Facebook pages (MLB/Las Mayores), Twitter accounts (MLB/Las Mayores/Cut4), YouTube channels (MLB/MLB Vault), MLB.com and MLB.tv. Additionally, all games that are part of the “Opening Day at Home” slate will be streaming on the “winning” Club’s respective home page.

FULL SCHEDULE OF GAMES, START TIMES AND PLATFORMS FOR “OPENING DAY AT HOME”

“Opening Day at Home” also will be an opportunity for MLB to raise awareness for several worthy charities that are helping provide relief to the most vulnerable communities impacted by the pandemic. Last week, MLB and the MLBPA made a $1 million joint donation to Feeding America and Meals on Wheels, in addition to a $30 million commitment made by MLB Clubs to emergency relief for ballpark employees. If so willing and able, fans can contribute toward these charities, MLB official charity Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and additional causes at MLB.com/give.

In unlocking its expansive vault to fans last week, MLB is now offering fans special access to the League’s most unforgettable moments. The entire 2018 and 2019 game archives currently available and free to all fans through MLB.tv. Fans can also access more than 100 full classic MLB games on YouTube including timeless World Series games, memorable Postseason matchups, no-hitters and perfect games. Hundreds of additional games are being added to YouTube in the coming weeks.

Fans can access MLB.tv through their favorite connected devices. For a full list, visit MLB.tv or click here.

MLB’s broadcast partners including ESPN, FOX Sports, MLB Network, SiriusXM and affiliated regional sports networks also plan special programming and content around Opening Day and in the coming weeks. Partners have special access to MLB’s collection of games and memorable moments through its archives.

MLB NATIONAL TV PROGRAMMING HIGHLIGHTS FOR THURSDAY MARCH 26

ESPN: ESPN launches a multi-platform Major League Baseball content initiative this week, highlighted by a Home Run Derby Classics marathon Thursday on ESPN2. The eight-hour marathon begins at 6 p.m. ET and includes encore presentations of the 2019 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, 2018 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, 2017 T-Mobile Home Run Derby and 2015 Home Run Derby events. The telecasts will also stream via the ESPN App. In addition, ESPN MLB analyst Tim Kurkjian debuts a new content series Thursday called “Baseball Fix”, where he reflects on the best classic baseball story per day tied to that date in history. The content will be available on ESPN.com and on ESPN television platforms.

FS1: On Thursday, FOX Sports celebrates Major League Baseball with a pair of World Series classics. Beginning at 7:00 PM ET on FS1, fans can relive Game 7 of the 2016 World Series in which the Chicago Cubs edged out the Cleveland Indians in a thrilling extra-inning victory, taking home its first World Series title in 108 years. At 10:00 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks step up to the plate in Game 7 of the 2001 Fall Classic, putting together one of the greatest late-game comebacks in World Series history, against the New York Yankees. In addition to on-air programming, the MLB on FOX social media platforms will engage with fans through an assortment of planned content such as sharing video from the classic matchups and custom graphics.

MLB NETWORK: MLB Network’s MLB Tonight airs this Thursday at 12:00 p.m. ET, leading into a marathon of memorable Opening Day games beginning at 1:00 p.m. ET with Derek Jeter’s standout performance for the New York Yankees against the Cleveland Indians in his first career Opening Day in 1996. Clayton Kershaw’s shutout for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the defending World Series champion San Francisco Giants in 2013 airs at 4:00 p.m. ET, followed at 6:00 p.m. ET by the Arizona Diamondbacks’ walkoff victory against the Giants in 2017, which featured Madison Bumgarner’s 11 strikeouts and two home runs. The marathon continues at 9:00 p.m. ET with the Colorado Rockies’ back-and-forth 12 - 10 victory against the San Diego Padres in 2005, and concludes at midnight with Tuffy Rhodes’ three home run game for the Chicago Cubs on Opening Day in 1994 against the New York Mets. To complement its programming, MLB Network’s social media platforms will interact with fans throughout the day, and MLB Network will debut the following well-wishes message to its fans everywhere.

SIRIUSXM: SiriusXM listeners can tune in to catch a series of classic Opening Day games on the MLB Network Radio channel that feature standout performances and late-game heroics, plus Opening Day-themed shows with new interviews and commentary from SiriusXM’s panel of baseball hosts and analysts. At 7:00 a.m. ET on The Leadoff Spot, hosts Steve Phillips and CJ Nitkowski interview players and managers about their favorite Opening Day memories. Listeners are scheduled to hear from former Rays first baseman Carlos Pena about his game-winning hiton Opening Day in 2012, former Tigers DH Dmitri Young, who clubbed three homers on Opening Day in 2005, as well as first-year Pirates manager Derek Shelton, who is looking forward to his first Opening Day as a major league skipper. At 11:00 am ET, SiriusXM hosts Mike Ferrin, Mike Stanton, Steve Sax, Brad Lidge, Eduardo Perez and Jim Duquette will share their Opening Day memories. Then, starting at 1:00 pm ET, SiriusXM will air a slate of five classic Opening Day games, which were chosen by fans in a poll conducted on the MLB Network Radio Twitter feed (@MLBNetworkRadio). MLB Network Radio continues to broadcast daily with new content and commentary from SiriusXM’s hosts and analysts.