MLB Quiz of the Day: Opening Day memories

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" focuses on all of the top performances and milestones surrounding one of the most exciting days on the baseball calendar -- Opening Day. Who threw the only Opening Day no-hitter in MLB history? What about the only Opening Day cycle? Which team has had

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" focuses on all of the top performances and milestones surrounding one of the most exciting days on the baseball calendar -- Opening Day.

Who threw the only Opening Day no-hitter in MLB history? What about the only Opening Day cycle? Which team has had the most success in season openers?

Test your Opening Day knowledge below: