Here are the winter's most active teams

Have you checked out the Brewers' roster lately? Of the 25 players on their National League Wild Card Game roster, 13 are gone. That includes seven of 15 who played in the game.

While Brewers general manager David Stearns had some interest in re-signing catcher Yasmani Grandal and infielder Mike Moustakas , most of the changes were by choice. (Grandal signed with the White Sox, Moustakas with the Reds.)

And the Brewers aren’t really an outlier. Virtually every team will go to Spring Training with double-digit changes to the Major League roster.

This amount of change isn’t new. When the Braves finished first 14 straight seasons from 1991 to 2005 (excluding the 1994 strike-shortened season), they averaged 10 changes a year.

Yes, axing half the roster of a postseason team could be a gamble. In Stearns’ case, he saw it as an opportunity to sort through the market and improve his team.

That’s what D-backs general manager Mike Hazen has done over the last 12 months as he has jettisoned salary, replenished his farm system and -- drum roll -- improved his club.

Here are the seven teams that have changed the most this offseason:

1. Brewers

Departures/additions: 18/13

MLB free agents signed: 8

Notable acquisitions: OF Avisaíl García , RHP Josh Lindblom , LHP Brett Anderson , 1B Justin Smoak

Notable departures: C Yasmani Grandal, 2B Mike Moustakas, LHP Drew Pomeranz , 3B/1B Travis Shaw , 1B Eric Thames

Stearns isn’t done, but the Brewers already have replaced three-fifths of their rotation and added new starters in left (García), third ( Eric Sogard ), catcher ( Omar Narváez ) and first ( Ryan Braun moving from left to first).

And the Brewers could be good enough to make the playoffs.

2. Rangers

Departures/additions: 11/9

MLB free agents signed: 5

Notable acquisitions: RHP Corey Kluber , RHP Kyle Gibson , RHP Jordan Lyles , 3B/1B Todd Frazier , C Robinson Chirinos

Notable departures: OF Hunter Pence , OF Delino DeShields and OF Nomar Mazara

General manager Jon Daniels has had a tremendous offseason in adding three starters behind aces Mike Minor and Lance Lynn . Daniels continues to pursue third baseman Nolan Arenado.

3. Angels

Departures/additions: 12/8

MLB free agents signed: 3

Notable acquisitions: 3B Anthony Rendon , RHP Julio Teheran , RHP Matt Andriese , RHP Dylan Bundy , C Jason Castro

Notable departures: OF Kole Calhoun , RHP Trevor Cahill

The Angels added the best position player available in free agency in Rendon, but the larger question is whether they’ve done enough to improve a rotation that had a 5.64 ERA, second-highest among Major League teams.

4. D-backs

Departures/additions: 12/6

MLB free agents signed: 5

Notable acquisitions: LHP Madison Bumgarner , OF Kole Calhoun, C Stephen Vogt , RHP Junior Guerra , RHP Héctor Rondón

Notable departures: OF Steven Souza Jr. , RHP Taijuan Walker , OF Adam Jones , C Alex Avila , RHP Matt Andriese

Hazen is still in the market for a center fielder and might include southpaw Robbie Ray in the right package. Given the number of prospects he has acquired in the last year, the D-backs are going to be one of 2020’s more interesting teams.

5. Blue Jays

Departures/additions: 12/6

MLB free agents signed: 4

Notable acquisitions: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu , RHP Shun Yamaguchi, RHP Tanner Roark , RHP Chase Anderson , 3B/1B Travis Shaw

Notable departures: 1B Justin Smoak, 2B Devon Travis , RHP Clay Buchholz

The Blue Jays are going to be interesting. A remade rotation elevates them into the postseason conversation as the young players continue to get accustomed to the Major League game.

6. White Sox

Departures/additions: 11/6

MLB free agents signed: 5

Notable acquisitions: C Yasmani Grandal, 1B Edwin Encarnación , LHP Dallas Keuchel , LHP Gio Gonzalez , OF Nomar Mazara

Notable departures: RHP Ivan Nova , C Welington Castillo

This is what the White Sox said they would do once their top Minor Leaguers were ready for the big leagues. Things are going to be fun on Chicago’s South Side.

7. Twins

Departures/additions: 10/6

MLB free agents signed: 5

Notable acquisitions: 3B Josh Donaldson , LHP Rich Hill , RHP Homer Bailey , RHP Tyler Clippard

Notable departures: RHP Kyle Gibson, 1B C.J. Cron , 2B Jonathan Schoop

After hitting 307 home runs, a Major League record, the Twins added Donaldson, who hit 37 for the Braves in 2019. If Hill can make 15 starts in the second half of the season, the Twins are nicely positioned to win the American League Central again.