What's on shopping list for NL Central teams?
At times over the years, the National League Central has looked very much like a haves-and-have-nots division, but that appears to be less the case than ever heading into 2020. Pending the Pirates’ choice of direction, at least four of the five clubs have designs on contention, and as currently
At times over the years, the National League Central has looked very much like a haves-and-have-nots division, but that appears to be less the case than ever heading into 2020. Pending the Pirates’ choice of direction, at least four of the five clubs have designs on contention, and as currently constructed, there’s not a single team that looks out-and-out bad.
However, there also isn’t that 100-win juggernaut, like both the Cubs and Cardinals have had in recent years. While every team has at least some hope, every team also has at least one major question as the Winter Meetings approach. Here’s a look at each team’s biggest need.
Brewers: Starting pitching
Milwaukee seemed to hold its rotation together with chewing gum and chicken wire last season, and it was enough to get by, but not enough to thrive. While Brewers starters were mid-pack in the NL in ERA, they were last in innings. That put a lot of strain on a bullpen that wasn’t as deep as it had been in 2018.
There’s talent here, to be clear, starting with
• Offseason checklist: Brewers' needs, moves
Cardinals: Outfield
The Cards already didn’t get enough production from their outfield last year, and that was before
The problem is that there’s not an especially deep group of free-agent outfielders this year -- Ozuna, who has expressed an interest in returning, may be the top option. So don’t be surprised if the Cardinals do what they’ve done the past two winters, and look instead to the trade market for an offensive upgrade.
• Offseason checklist: Cardinals' needs, moves
Cubs: Bullpen
It’s worth noting that Chicago’s bullpen was a bit better than it got credit for last year. The Cubs were fourth in the NL in relief ERA -- though fielding-independent measures were less kind, and the group had the highest walk rate of any NL team.
The thing is, a lot of those guys are on the way out.
• Offseason checklist: Cubs' needs, moves
Pirates: Catcher
There are questions all over the Pirates’ roster, but in most areas, there are at least potential answers. Could Pittsburgh use some reliable, dependable starting pitching? Sure, but you can also squint and see a scenario where
Then there’s catcher, which really is one giant question mark.
• Offseason checklist: Pirates' needs, moves
Reds: Corner outfield
It seems clear that the Reds are far from done, so it wouldn’t be shocking if they made a trade or two to shore up one area that opened a hole somewhere else. But as of now, the most pressing need is a bat to play an outfield corner. They’re looking at shortstop, but
That brings us to the outfield, where
• Offseason checklist: Reds' needs, moves