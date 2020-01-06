What will O's Opening Day roster look like?

The turn of the calendar means that Opening Day is, yes, less than three short months away. It also means we are officially in 2020, giving us the perfect excuse to look ahead at which Orioles might jog down the orange carpet at Camden Yards come late March. Consider this

Consider this first projection of the new decade an educated guess. Roster-wise, things are still subject to change for clubs around the league before, during and after Spring Training. But let’s take a crack at guessing the Orioles’ Opening Day alignment anyway, and remember to check back here as we return to this exercise periodically throughout the new year.

(Remember, beginning in 2020, the roster size from Opening Day through Aug. 31 will increase from 25 to 26, with the minimum number of players on the roster increasing from 24 to 25. Teams can carry a maximum of 13 pitchers at a time.)

Catcher

Locks: Pedro Severino , Chance Sisco

Possibility: Austin Wynns

The Orioles were pleasantly surprised with the offense they got from Severino last season, and they want to continue developing Sisco, whom they believe can be an above-average offensive player at the position. The O's also want to add some organizational depth behind Wynns, who may be able to sneak on the roster if there is an injury. But it’ll likely be Severino and Sisco again splitting duties in a platoon arrangement.

First base

Lock: Chris Davis

Possibility: Ryan Mountcastle

The biggest questions of spring will center around Mountcastle, the Orioles’ No. 4 prospect and reigning Minor League Player of the Year, and Davis, their expensive former All-Star. After his second consecutive sub-.200 season, Davis -- who is still owed more than $60 million through 2022 -- may find his roster status in jeopardy headed into '20. But there is a sense within the organization that any decision on him won't come until after Opening Day, and probably not until Mountcastle is deemed developmentally ready.

Publicly, the O's have been quite vocal in their support of Davis, expressing optimism that his performance will improve and crafting a custom training plan for him this offseason. Given the service time implications of bringing Mountcastle north with the club, Davis’ contract and the priority Trey Mancini receives whether he plays first base or outfield, the expectation is that Mountcastle arrives in Baltimore at some point in 2020 -- just not right away.

Second base

Lock: Hanser Alberto

Possibilities: Pat Valaika , José Rondón, Mountcastle, free agent or waiver claim

The Orioles were focused on the future when they dealt Jonathan Villar to the Marlins in December, but there is no question it threw their middle-infield mix into flux. Villar played in every game but one last season at either second or short; Alberto made the next-most starts at second and broke out, leading the club in hitting. Whether or not Alberto plays every day isn’t the question -- it’s where. The O's could easily use Alberto as a right-handed alternative at third, and they view him as shortstop depth as well. But until they add another middle infielder, it looks like he could be the starting second baseman.

Shortstop

Lock: Richie Martin

Possibilities: Valaika, Alberto, free agent, trade or waiver claim

Right now it really can’t be anyone but Martin, since the Orioles haven’t replaced Villar and possess little shortstop depth in the upper Minors. But the reality is that that’s where Martin is more likely to begin the year, especially if the Orioles achieve one of their offseason goals and sign a veteran shortstop. There are plenty of options -- they were in on José Pereza before he went to the Red Sox, and they have been linked to Adeiny Hechavarría -- and given how much the O’s shift, they may prefer to sign another utility option and move everyone around.

Third base

Lock: Rio Ruiz

Possibilities: Alberto, Rondón, free agent, trade or waiver claim

Despite some late-season faux pas, Ruiz rated as one of the American League’s better defensive third basemen by several advanced metrics. He showed improved power in the second half as well, enough to where he can expect regular at-bats again in 2020. Whether that’s in an everyday role or in another platoon with Alberto remains to be seen, and it really depends where else Alberto is needed on the diamond. My guess is that the Orioles sign a veteran shortstop, use Alberto primarily at second and given Ruiz a chance to come into his own at the plate.

Designated hitter

Lock: Renato Núñez

Possibility: Mountcastle

Núñez proved that he could be a regular contributor in 2019, hitting 31 homers with 90 RBIs. He should get a shot to reprise his DH role in '20, though Davis’ presence on the roster will require the Orioles to siphon at-bats here to Mancini, and eventually, Mountcastle.

Utility

Locks: Valaika, Stevie Wilkerson

Possibilities: Free agent, trade or waiver claim

A natural infielder who carries nearly a dozen gloves in his locker, Wilkerson mostly played in the outfield last season. But he’ll probably be needed more in the infield in 2020, given the O’s uncertainty up the middle and the emergence of Austin Hays and Anthony Santander . Wilkerson is likely to make the team on the basis of his versatility alone. The extra roster spot means that Baltimore should be able to carry Valaika as well.

Outfield

Locks: Mancini, Santander, Hays, Dwight Smith Jr.

Possibilities: Cedric Mullins , Ryan McKenna , Mason Williams , free agent or trade

DJ Stewart was supposed to be in this mix before undergoing right ankle surgery that’ll sideline him until at least late March. Mullins is still on the 40-man roster, but he probably needs more than a strong spring to show that his lost 2019 season was a fluke. A Mancini trade remains possible, and it would throw off this projection entirely.

Expect the O's to once again comb the waiver wire and trade market for outfield depth as they did a year ago (with deals that brought in Smith but also sent out Mike Yastrzemski). But they saw enough from Santander and Hays in 2019 to slot in both for starting jobs next season, barring injury.

Starting pitchers

Locks: John Means , Alex Cobb , Kohl Stewart , Asher Wojciechowski , Keegan Akin

Possibilities: Brandon Bailey , Michael Rucker , David Hess , Rob Zastryzny

With the departures of Dylan Bundy (in a trade to the Angels), Aaron Brooks and Gabriel Ynoa (who both signed in Korea), the Orioles have upwards of 300 rotation innings to replace in 2020. They hope the lion’s share comes from Cobb, who missed all but three starts last season due to a hip condition. The 32-year-old is expected to report to camp healthy following femoroacetabular impingement surgery last June.

Cobb figures to slide in between the ascendant Means and the recently signed Stewart, who will be given every opportunity to claim a rotation job. Wojciechowski might have to win his in camp, after posting a 4.96 ERA over 16 starts last season. Rule 5 picks Bailey and Rucker represent No. 11 prospect Akin’s main competition for the fifth spot, unless the Orioles go out and sign another starter. No. 8 prospect Dean Kremer will be in camp, but he probably doesn’t factor in until later in the summer.

Relievers

Locks: Mychal Givens , Hunter Harvey , Shawn Armstrong , Miguel Castro , Richard Bleier , Paul Fry , Bailey, Rucker

Possibilities: Branden Kline , Evan Phillips , Dillon Tate , Tanner Scott , Eric Hanhold , Cole Sulser , Cody Carroll , Hess

The two big questions in the bullpen are:

1) Will Givens be traded by Opening Day?

2) Does Harvey open the season as the closer?

Let’s say no to the first and maybe for the second; doing so would allow the Orioles to more easily control Harvey’s workload and deploy Givens in high-leverage situations regardless of inning.

Elsewhere, the club brought Bleier back on a one-year contract, and it expects Armstrong and Fry to return as important options against righties and lefties, respectively. Castro looks like a breakout candidate, given how effective he was for long stretches last summer. With their Rule 5 status, Bailey and Rucker each have a leg up in breaking camp; their histories as starters, given this year’s new three-batter-minimum rule, also help.

Their struggles last season aside, the Orioles’ ‘pen looks more settled than at this point a year ago. The alignment is bound to change, though. The O’s used 31 relievers in 2019, and Kline, Phillips, Tate, Scott and Co. all figure to see big league time again this season. All also have a chance to win a job come late March.

