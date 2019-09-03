Padres have 'work to do' at Winter Meetings

SAN DIEGO -- It’s already been a busy offseason in San Diego. Padres General manager A.J. Preller has swung trades to land Trent Grisham, Zach Davies and Jurickson Profar, and he's bolstered the bullpen by signing Drew Pomeranz.

SAN DIEGO -- It’s already been a busy offseason in San Diego. Padres General manager A.J. Preller has swung trades to land Trent Grisham , Zach Davies and Jurickson Profar , and he's bolstered the bullpen by signing Drew Pomeranz .

• MLB Hot Stove tracker

Next week, the Hot Stove gets even hotter in San Diego, as baseball's Winter Meetings come to the Hilton Bayfront. The annual extravaganza begins Sunday and concludes Thursday morning, and the Padres have plenty of work to do.

Preller’s recent moves have helped shore up a roster that slumped to 70 wins in 2019. But the Padres view themselves as contenders next season, and it will almost certainly take a few more winter upgrades to reach that goal.

"The signing [and the trades] -- that helps get us toward the spot where we feel like we're putting a better team out there," Preller said last week. "But we also know that we've got work to do, and we've got a lot of different options."

• These are Winter Meetings FAQs to know

Stay tuned. Preller and the Padres might end up being very busy hosts.

Club needs: At the risk of oversimplifying things: pitching and hitting.

The Padres could certainly use some rotation help, though they seem determined not to overpay for the current options on the market. That might lead to a trade, or it might mean Preller slow plays the market for a better deal. But it's hard to envision him standing pat in the rotation.

At the plate, the Padres aren't picky. Their offense needs to be better, and there several areas where they might be able to upgrade. The most notable area of need is the outfield, where San Diego currently has six or seven options -- not one of whom has established himself as an everyday player for next year. Preller will almost certainly be on the lookout for corner-outfield thump, most likely via trade.

• Offseason checklist: Padres' needs and moves

Whom might they trade? From the big league roster, Wil Myers is the likeliest trade candidate and has been for some time. He's still owed $61 million, and the Padres would love to shed some of that salary to clear room for future maneuvering. Plus, Myers' righty outfield bat is a bit redundant in a group that already features Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot .

But the Padres might not find any suitors for Myers at a price they're willing to pay. If that's the case, sources indicate they'd be content to enter the 2020 season with Myers as a projected starter.

On the flip side, the Padres will almost certainly look to deal from a deep group of prospects to bolster their big league roster -- perhaps for a starter or a corner-outfield bat with some pop.

• The NL West's most attractive trade chips

Prospects to know: The Padres envision top prospects MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patiño one day anchoring the rotation alongside Chris Paddack . That duo is almost certainly untouchable.

But Preller seems more willing to part with his prospects this winter than he has in the past. If it nets him a big-time bat, top-tier middle-infield prospects Xavier Edwards and CJ Abrams might be available. But it's more likely that Preller deals from his pitching depth -- putting Adrian Morejon , Michel Baez and Ryan Weathers on the trade bubble.

Rule 5 Draft: In the first few seasons of Preller's tenure as GM, he used the Rule 5 Draft as a means for acquiring young talent. Over the course of two years, he made seven selections -- including each of the first three picks in 2016.

The roles have reversed. Now, Preller has built a group of prospects so deep that a handful of decent players will be exposed in Thursday's Rule 5 Draft. Infielder Esteury Ruiz , outfielders Buddy Reed and Michael Gettys and righties Trevor Megill and Dauris Valdez were all left unprotected.

If another team selects any of those players, that player would need to remain on a big league roster for the entire 2020 season or be offered back to the Padres.

Payroll summary: The Padres still must settle arbitration cases with eight players, but their current payroll projects at around $130 million. They've already added a notable sum with the additions of Profar, Davies and Pomeranz.

Based on past statements from ownership, the current projected payroll probably leaves room for a bit more spending this winter. But for the team to make a significant jump, it would almost certainly require Myers' salary to be moved.

Biggest question: What are the Padres willing to sacrifice to upgrade their rotation?

Internally, San Diego is more optimistic about its current group of pitching options than the rest of the baseball world. There's reason to be bullish, too. Gore and Patiño are two of the sport's top pitching prospects, and Dinelson Lamet and Garrett Richards will be fully healthy after returning from Tommy John surgery in 2019.

That said, it seems clear that this current group of starters could use an upgrade. (And there are clear upgrades available on the open market.) If the cost is too high in free agency, Preller still has the option of trading for a starter, though the trade market has been very tough to gauge.

No matter how the Padres add a starter, it's going to cost something. The biggest question remaining this offseason is: What is Preller willing to give up?

AJ Cassavell covers the Padres for MLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @ajcassavell.