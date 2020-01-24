Inbox: Will Preller add a big bat before season?

SAN DIEGO -- In less than a month, the Padres will be playing baseball games. In just over two months, they'll be playing meaningful baseball games. But before the start of the regular season -- or even the Cactus League season -- they have some questions to address. Let's get

SAN DIEGO -- In less than a month, the Padres will be playing baseball games. In just over two months, they'll be playing meaningful baseball games.

But before the start of the regular season -- or even the Cactus League season -- they have some questions to address. Let's get to a few of those questions in the latest Padres Inbox:

What do you put the chances for the Padres to acquire Starling Marte -- and if not Marte, is general manager A.J. Preller determined to get another piece of that caliber before Opening Day?

-- @joshtein

The Marte rumor is a persistent one. And that's because it makes so much sense. The Padres could use a big-time outfield bat. The Pirates could use the types of prospects the Padres have -- both behind the plate and on the mound. It's an affordable move for the Padres, who would get two years of Marte at $24 million, while presumably holding onto their elite level prospects.

• Latest MLB rumors, trades and signings

But the Padres aren't the only team who could benefit from two years of Marte. So while there's still a chance they trade for him this winter, if it hasn't happened by now, it's probably not very likely.

Still, you're on the right track. Marte is precisely the type of bat the Padres are looking for. After a busy start to the offseason, Preller has been quiet over the past month. That could change, as the Padres have talked to the Red Sox about Mookie Betts, a more costly option than Marte. The feeling right now is that it's basically a toss-up as to whether Preller alters his offense before the season.

Given the potential starting pitching depth, is it possible the Padres could go with a six-man rotation? It could help limit innings.

-- @ETinCA

More than anything else, this question hinges on the Padres' personnel. As things stand, they aren't planning to enter the season with a six-man rotation. They also aren't looking to tweak the rotation to ensure extra rest (like they did on a regular basis last season). The Padres want to contend, and the best way to do that is by pitching their best pitchers as often as possible.

Then again, the calculus changes if MacKenzie Gore pulls a Chris Paddack and makes a surprise push for a roster spot. Among the Padres' projected rotation options, there aren't any serious innings limits. Even Cal Quantrill built to nearly 140 innings last season, and Dinelson Lamet hit 150 twice before his surgery.

Gore, on the other hand, is 20, and he's coming off 101 innings at the lower levels last season. He would need to be monitored closely. But he's also the top left-handed pitching prospect in the sport, per MLB Pipeline, and it's very possible he would give the Padres their best chance to win.

If Gore proves as much during Spring Training, the Padres will need to adjust their five-man rotation plans. In that case, it's easy to envision Gore on a 2019 Paddack-like progression -- one where he pitches every sixth day with a hard limit on his pitch count.

What is the ETA on Taylor Trammell , and will he be playing significant innings in Spring Training?

-- Tanner

The Padres’ outfield probably features the most intriguing position battles in Spring Training. Tommy Pham is the only lock for everyday playing time. Wil Myers , Trent Grisham and Manuel Margot will be vying for that, too, while Franchy Cordero and Josh Naylor might end up dueling for the final roster spot (if Cordero can stay healthy, at least).

That seemingly leaves minimal opportunity in camp for Trammell to win a big league roster spot. But he should get a long look in the outfield, nonetheless. Late last season, Trammell, ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Padres' No. 2 prospect, made serious strides after he arrived from the Reds in the three-team trade that sent Franmil Reyes to the Indians. The Padres would love to see how his adjustments play against big league competition.

Sure, there's a possibility Trammell rakes this spring and forces his way onto the roster (though, barring injury, that's extremely unlikely). But if he continues his recent turnaround at the plate, it's realistic to expect him to play a role at some point this summer, perhaps around the All-Star break.

Is it too optimistic to expect anything out of Cordero in 2020? The tools are still there, but can the Padres really count on someone who has never stayed healthy?

-- @PadresPHX

I thought Preller summed up the situation best earlier this season when he called Cordero "found money." Here's his full quote from the General Managers Meetings:

"Honestly, it's almost like found money. You kind of forget you've got a guy -- I think we've all seen it -- that's one of the more talented and physically gifted players in the league in terms of a speed/power combo. It's all about getting him back on the field."

So, yes, it might be too optimistic to expect major production from Cordero. Various leg and arm injuries have limited him to 49 games over the past two seasons. It wouldn't be prudent for Preller to pencil Cordero onto his roster as an everyday center fielder.

But that doesn't mean the Padres have written Cordero off entirely. If he finally produces to his capabilities, there's a clear place for Cordero in the outfield as a regular center fielder who might cede time to Margot against left-handers. He'll just need to prove his health.