Nothing can top a walk-off homer hit from the knees

There is no better ending to a ballgame than a walk-off home run: Literally everything is on the table as the pitcher throws his very best pitch, and the batter takes the mightiest cut he can in hopes of doing something good. And when the player falls to his knees

There is no better ending to a ballgame than a walk-off home run: Literally everything is on the table as the pitcher throws his very best pitch, and the batter takes the mightiest cut he can in hopes of doing something good.

And when the player falls to his knees while doing it -- clearly selling out entirely for the hope of something good happening -- it makes it all the better.

You may have missed this while you were still in bed or cooking your eggs this morning (if you're living in North America, at least), but that's exactly what happened as the NC Dinos of the KBO came back to defeat the KT Wiz, 7-6, on Tuesday.

After Sung-Bum Na tied the game with a two-run shot in the bottom of the ninth, the Dinos' Suk-Min Park came to the plate to face Hee-woon Ryu. On a 2-1 pitch, Park completely opened up his body like he was Tony Batista and went down to one knee to power this ball out of the park:

Yeah, this one is right out of Adrian Beltre's playbook:

The dinger was Park's second homer of the game, as the Dinos have raced out to a 5-1 start to the season.

Also, if the powerful third baseman seems familiar to you, he should: In 2018, Park showed off the greatest bat-flip ever. This is the behind-the-back flip:

Park Suk-Min (NC Dinos) achieved an off-balance, no-look, behind-the-back bat-flip on a base hit vs. Lotte today. This might be the new echelon of bat filps. #KBO pic.twitter.com/r2HgzO1R20 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) September 9, 2018

Or, uh, you may know him from when former Twins slugger ByungHo Park tagged him in a most unfortunate spot. Somehow he didn't need to go down to a knee to recover from this one: