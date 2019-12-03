Phils' moves spark talk of Didi-Girardi reunion

PHILADELPHIA -- Everybody knew last winter that the Phillies planned to pursue free agents Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Patrick Corbin. They got Harper in February. With the Winter Meetings set to begin on Monday in San Diego, it is more difficult to know which way the Phillies will go

With the Winter Meetings set to begin on Monday in San Diego, it is more difficult to know which way the Phillies will go this offseason. New manager Joe Girardi said before Tuesday night’s Phillies Charities party at Citizens Bank Park that he has spoken to a few free agents. Pitching has been the focus, he said. But the Phillies need infield help, too. Girardi managed Didi Gregorius for three seasons with the Yankees, and the Phillies are interested in signing him, especially after they non-tendered second baseman César Hernández and third baseman Maikel Franco on Monday.

Girardi said he has not spoken to his former Yankees shortstop recently, but he praised him.

“I’ve always been a big fan of Didi and what he’s been able to accomplish,” Girardi said. “You have to remember, I got him when he first came over and he was replacing a legend [in Derek Jeter] and how difficult that was, and to see the growth that he made was really pleasing to me. ... He’s a real character guy and he’s a real hard worker that is a really important clubhouse presence. I felt that he was important to the clubhouse in New York in what he brought every day.”

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak declined to say whether the Phillies have made any Major League contract offers to any free agents. He said there is “nothing on the calendar yet” for face-to-face meetings with free agents, either.

“It's possible, I suppose,” he said. “But not yet.”

The Phillies hosted Corbin and Machado last winter at Citizens Bank Park. They visited Harper in Las Vegas a few times in January and February. This offseason’s biggest free agents -- right-handers Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg and third baseman Anthony Rendon -- are currently meeting with teams. Does this mean the Phillies are not in the running for their services? Maybe, maybe not. It always seemed less likely that the Phillies would sign another $300 million player this winter, instead spreading their money around to fill numerous holes on the roster.

“I think there are a lot of different directions we can go,” Klentak said. “Obviously, that's a balancing act. Any resources we devote to the offensive side will take away the resources we have to spend on the pitching side, so we have to balance that as well as we can. Obviously, having non-tendered Cesar and Maikel as we did, that really does open up a spot on the dirt for a new acquisition. We've been exploring that, and we will continue to explore that. What direction we go remains to be seen, in terms of the player we add in the infield or on the mound. We just have to continue to play out all of those markets and make the best decisions we can.”

The Phillies must acquire at least one starting pitcher to improve the rotation. They need at least one infielder. If they sign Gregorius, they could slide Jean Segura to second or third base. Scott Kingery could play the other spot. If the Phillies sign a third baseman like Josh Donaldson , they could keep Segura at shortstop and play Kingery at second base.

There are scenarios where Kingery plays regularly in center field, too.

“The fact that Scotty can play so many positions, the fact that Segura can play different positions, the fact that [Adam] Haseley can play different spots in the outfield, it really just opens up a lot of doors for us,” Klentak said.

Klentak said it’s reasonable to expect top prospect and third baseman Alec Bohm to “impact our Major League club at some point next year. I don't know when that will be. I don't know what the circumstance will be that will lead to that. But I think if he continues on his development path, I think it's very reasonable he could factor in for us next year. That's something we need to consider as we make the rest of our offseason decisions.”

If the Phillies do not sign Cole or Strasburg, they still have options for the rotation. Madison Bumgarner and Cole Hamels could be fits.

“I think it’s going pretty good,” Girardi said about the team’s pursuit of pitching. “Matt has worked really hard, and he knows it’s important that we add pitching. You go into a season thinking that you’re going to need five starters and you always need six, seven, eight because things happen. They have been working hard, and we keep our fingers crossed.

“I feel good about what they’re doing. It’s not just the pitching that we’re trying to address. We’ve talked about a lot of different things. When you start to talk about spending money on free agents, it’s the combination of free agents that is important. If you’re able to get this one guy, it might change what you’re able to do with a couple other people and so on and so forth. It’s the combination.”