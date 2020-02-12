Bucs, Dyson agree on big league deal (source)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- The Pirates found their new center fielder on Wednesday.

A little more than two weeks after trading Starling Marte to the D-backs, the Pirates agreed to a Major League deal with veteran outfielder Jarrod Dyson , according to a source. The club has not confirmed the agreement, as the deal is pending a physical.

Dyson, a 10-year veteran, is well regarded for his speed and defense. He’s stolen 250 bases in his career despite making only 2,618 plate appearances in 858 games. Last season, he recorded six Outs Above Average, according to Statcast, the 26th-highest total among all qualified Major League outfielders.

Dyson offers limited upside with the bat, carrying a career .247/.319/.338 slash line into this year, but he has nonetheless proven to be a valuable player when given the opportunity to play regularly. From the Pirates’ perspective, bringing in the speedy 35-year-old will allow them to keep Bryan Reynolds in left field and Gregory Polanco in right, with Guillermo Heredia serving as a fourth outfielder.

Dyson recorded 3.2 Wins Above Replacement for the Royals in 2016, when he logged 337 plate appearances in 107 games. He accumulated 400 plate appearances for the first time in his career with the D-backs last season, and while he slashed just .230/.313/.320, he stole 30 bases, totaled 13 Defensive Runs Saved and finished with 1.3 WAR.