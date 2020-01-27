Marte deal adds high-end talent to Bucs' farm

PITTSBURGH -- Since taking over as the Pirates' general manager in November, Ben Cherington has actively avoided saying that his club is rebuilding. But on Friday, when asked how he can build a sustainable contender in Pittsburgh, he may have foreshadowed the trade he completed on Monday afternoon. "We need

PITTSBURGH -- Since taking over as the Pirates' general manager in November, Ben Cherington has actively avoided saying that his club is rebuilding. But on Friday, when asked how he can build a sustainable contender in Pittsburgh, he may have foreshadowed the trade he completed on Monday afternoon.

"We need to add to our talent base," Cherington said. "And some of that will involve … at some point, taking some chances on guys, making some bets on guys who are less proven but may have more upside."

The Pirates made that bet Monday, trading longtime outfielder Starling Marte to the D-backs for a pair of high-ceiling, 19-year-old prospects -- shortstop Liover Peguero and right-hander Brennan Malone -- and $250,000 in additional international spending space. Pittsburgh also reportedly sent $1.5 million to Arizona to cover part of Marte's $11.5 million salary this season.

The Pirates dealt away arguably their best overall player, a consistent presence in their lineup since 2012 and the last tie to their 2013 National League Wild Card Game-winning club. They parted ways with their highest-paid player in a move that inarguably is a step back for this season. Pittsburgh also trimmed its projected Opening Day payroll to roughly $50 million.

I will be eternally grateful for the support that the Pittsburgh community has given me since I arrived at the club. I want to thank the fans for these memorable years. Thanks to the Pirates' organization for giving me the opportunity, and to my teammates thanks for the support. pic.twitter.com/DRUQKNIsDk — Starling Marte (@Starlingmart) January 27, 2020

But the Bucs also added two high-upside prospects and gave themselves the ability to acquire more of them via international free agency. Despite Cherington's refusal to say the word "rebuild," it's become clear the Pirates are building toward something in the future -- something that Peguero and Malone might eventually be part of.

In MLB Pipeline's most recent ranking of the D-backs' Top 30 Prospects late last season, Malone and Peguero ranked No. 9 and 18, respectively, in Arizona's system. MLB Pipeline will be revealing its updated rankings of every farm system in the coming weeks, and both Malone and Peguero likely would have cracked the op 10 of the new D-backs list. Both players will make the top 10 of Pittsburgh's updated ranking, as the Pirates' farm system is not considered to be as deep as Arizona's.

Peguero, a 6-foot-1 shortstop, made his professional debut in 2018. Last year, he slashed .326/.382/.485 with five homers, 11 steals and 38 RBIs in 60 games for Rookie-level Missoula and Class A Short-Season Hillsboro. The right-handed-hitting infielder signed with the D-backs for $475,000 in 2017 and quickly proved himself as a promising prospect despite the club's aggressive Minor League assignments.

Peguero has shown an advanced approach at the plate for a teenager, and he is expected to stick at shortstop for the long haul.

The Pirates considered drafting Malone, who attended IMG Academy near their Spring Training facilities in Bradenton, Fla., with the 18th overall pick last year. Instead, they selected Quinn Priester -- another high-ceiling high school arm -- and Malone fell to the D-backs at No. 33. The 6-foot-4 right-hander made seven appearances in his professional debut last season.

While the Pirates clearly made this move for the future, it will have ramifications in the present. Second-year outfielder Bryan Reynolds may move from left to center field, a position he believes he can play on an everyday basis, leaving a hole in left field that may be filled by free-agent signee Guillermo Heredia.

Adam Berry has covered the Pirates for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and read his blog.