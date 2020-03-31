Pirates broadcaster calls a 'Willie Mays-like' catch 

What are broadcasters to do when all sports are on hold? Are they supposed to simply use that booming, practiced voice to talk to themselves while they clean in the kitchen? Absolutely not: Broadcasters are gonna broadcast. Some, like Joe Buck, are calling literally anything to stay sharp. And others,

And others, like Pirates play-by-play man Greg Brown, have simply changed their scale. Forget a ballpark with 30,000 screaming fans -- Brownie has instead turned to calling backyard ballgames. While out for a walk, Brown found two kids -- Ben and Caleb -- and decided to give them the big league treatment.

It's just two kids in their yard, and while they've probably called their own matchups like this on their own, now they have a real-life broadcaster doing it for them.

With a crack of the plastic bat, the ball carries deep and Brown goes into his classic home run call: "Clear the decks!" Brown shouts before a gust of wind holds the ball up, allowing Ben to race back and make a "Willie Mays-like" grab.

Sure, the stakes are smaller and the equipment might be plastic, but it's still baseball. And when you've got a veteran pro calling it, is it any less exciting?

Michael Clair writes for MLB.com. He spends a lot of time thinking about walk-up music and believes stirrup socks are an integral part of every formal outfit.