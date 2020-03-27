 Globe iconLogin iconRecap iconSearch iconTickets icon
Joe Buck calls people's everyday activities

'Wings keep coming out of that bowl -- how many can you give us, Andrew?!'
By Matt Monagan @MattMono11
30 minutes ago

Much of the focus during this non-baseball season has been, understandably, on what baseball players are doing. Freddie Freeman is mercilessly hitting dingers off his own son, Clayton Kershaw is mastering a new sport, Justin Verlander is forcing his family to watch his greatest games. But what about announcers? What

But what about announcers? What do they do when there's no baseball to broadcast? Joe Buck, FOX broadcasting legend and high-fiver extraordinaire, is keeping himself in game shape by calling random Twitter videos people send to him. He did 12 this week and most of them are just people doing everyday, normal activities. Like grilling wings.

"Here's a guy who's frankly better at all of these things than I ever will be or even care to be."

Or getting served a drink. "Here comes the kid, a little bit tentative, wondering what's going on with dad."

Or some guy stuffing Oreos into his mouth. "He tweeted this at me like 4,000 times."

And, of course, dogs.

So, during your quarantine, tweet out some of the things you're doing -- no matter how mundane they might seem. Even if you don't think you're interesting, Joe Buck does.

Matt Monagan is a writer for MLB.com. In his spare time, he travels and searches Twitter for Wily Mo Peña news.