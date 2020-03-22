Freeman hits backyard dinger off 3-year-old son

Baseball has been put on hold for the foreseeable future. Games aren't happening; pitchers have no hitters to pitch to, and hitters have no pitchers to hit against. Well, unless you're Freddie Freeman. The Braves superstar is still getting in some BP, only he's subbed out pitchers like Clayton Kershaw

Well, unless you're Freddie Freeman. The Braves superstar is still getting in some BP, only he's subbed out pitchers like Clayton Kershaw or Jacob deGrom for ... his three-year-old son Charlie.

Little Charlie could barely behold the dinger goodness.

Let's hope Charlie, a powerful slugger in his own right, got his dad back once he retrieved the ball from Pluto.

