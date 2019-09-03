Rangers unveil 6 new uniforms for 2020

ARLINGTON -- The Rangers enter their new ballpark with six new uniform designs for the 2020 season. The club unveiled three new home jerseys, two new ones for the road and one for Spring Training on Wednesday afternoon at Globe Life Field. “Obviously, this is a new era in Rangers

“Obviously, this is a new era in Rangers baseball,” Rangers executive vice president, chief revenue and marketing officer Joe Januszewski said. “We really wanted to take advantage of all we have going on with the beautiful Globe Life Field and make sure we mark it with some tweaks in the evolution of our brand.”

The Rangers' new uniforms include some throwback features and others with new ideas going forward.

The primary home white jersey will feature the return of the script “Rangers” on the front for the first time since 1993. It will also mark the first time that “Rangers" has appeared on the home jersey front in any font since '08. Additionally, the club is introducing a powder blue alternate home uniform that will be worn for Sunday games in '20 that features the script “Rangers” on the front.

The new secondary logo will feature a white block “TX” outlined with the State of Texas. It will be utilized on the front of the 2020 blue Spring Training jersey as well as other branding applications. The Rangers’ primary circle “T” logo remains unchanged.

“We really did a lot of thinking as we open this new park,” Rangers executive vice president of marketing Travis Dillon said. “It's going to have a lot of great amenities but also remind us of the past. We wanted our uniforms to do the same thing. Lead into the future with a nod to the past.”

All six jerseys will feature the Texas flag patch on the left sleeve and all five regular-season jerseys also including the Globe Life Field Inaugural Season patch on the right sleeve. The Rangers have also updated the outline for the names and numbers on the back of each jersey to a drop shadow design. Nike will be the official manufacturer of Major League Baseball uniforms for the first time in 2020.

Here is a breakdown of the Rangers' new uniforms:

Primary Home: White jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in blue script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Can be worn with all blue cap with white block “T” and red outline and blue belts/socks or all red cap with white block “T” and blue outline and red belts/socks.

Alternate home (To be worn on Friday games): Red jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with blue outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with blue outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Red cap with “TX” in white block lettering and blue outline and blue bill and button. Red belts and socks (“TX” logo).

Alternate home (To be worn on Sunday games): Powder blue jersey with blue and red piping on sleeves. “Rangers” in white script lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. Powder blue pants with blue, white, and red piping. Powder blue cap with “T” in white block lettering and red outline and blue bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

Primary road: Gray jersey with blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in blue block lettering with red and white outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white, and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks.

Alternate road: Blue jersey with powder blue, white, and red piping on sleeves. “TEXAS” in white block lettering with red outline on front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in blue with red and white outline on back of jersey. Gray pants with blue, white and red piping. All blue cap with white block “T” and red outline. Blue belts and socks (“TX” logo).

Spring Training: Blue jersey with powder blue, white and red piping on sleeves. New secondary “TX” logo on left front of jersey. Player name in block lettering and number in white with red outline on back of jersey. White pants with blue and red piping. Blue cap with block “T” containing red, white, and blue design with red bill and button. Blue belts and socks.

• The 2020 uniforms mark the first changes in the Rangers’ uniforms since '14, when the color blue of the block “TEXAS” lettering on the jersey fronts was revised. Prior to that change, the last uniform alteration was in '09.

• The Rangers wore the script “Rangers” lettering on their white jersey fronts from 1984-93.

• This is the first time that the Rangers have had any type of powder blue home uniform. The club wore powder blue jerseys and pants as its primary road uniform from 1975-82.

• The only previous era in which the Rangers featured any type of State of Texas logo was from 1982-93. From 1981-83, the Rangers’ primary logo was a red “TR” and baseball that were designed in a solid blue State of Texas outline. The “TR” was replaced by “Rangers” in script lettering from 1984-93.