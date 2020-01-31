Inbox: What is Bauer's future in Cincinnati?
It’s been one very newsy offseason for the Reds, especially on the Hot Stove front. With four free-agent signings totaling $164 million, Cincinnati has signaled its intention to contend for the postseason.
After Nick Castellanos became the latest acquisition on Monday, now would be a very good time to dust off the Reds Inbox and hear from the readers.
Will the team extend any of the pitchers’ contracts during the upcoming season to lock them up? Trevor Bauer? Luis Castillo?
-- Aaron H., Cincinnati
Trevor Bauer was not what we expected once coming over from the Indians ... or was that the real Trevor Bauer?
-- Bill W., on Facebook
We shall soon find out, but I’m bullish that Bauer will be closer to his 2018 performance (2.21 ERA in 28 games) than what he did for Cleveland and Cincinnati combined last season. He was dealing with ankle and back injuries but still turned in career highs in starts (34), innings (213) and strikeouts (253). However, his 34 homers allowed was also a career high as he went 11-13 with a 4.48 ERA. Although he has sometimes been criticized for it, Bauer is very meticulous with his preparation and approach and began working out almost immediately after the ‘19 season. If he stays healthy, he could be very good in 2020.
I know he’s a professional and all but he’s young and for sure reading social media. Is any of this trade talk wearing on Nick Senzel?
-- @win1SuperBowl, on Twitter
I haven’t seen
General manager Nick Krall said after the Castellanos signing that there were no plans to move Senzel and that he remains on the team. It’s also important to remember that Senzel is recovering from right shoulder surgery, which doesn’t exactly boost trade value.
Did Eugenio Suárez’s shoulder injury affect the motivation for the Nick Castellanos signing?
-- Brian H., on Facebook
I doubt it.
Over the past year, we've addressed the rotation, but I keep thinking about all of the one-run losses and the inconsistency with Iglesias in the late innings. Does it look like we're sticking with Raisel as the closer or may we see more Lorenzen and/or Garrett in the eighth and ninth innings?
-- Jeremy C., on Facebook
Any chance we see Tyler Mahle in the bullpen to help towards depth? I get it if a rotation pitcher gets hurt that he is next up. But why not use him in the bullpen where he could be super helpful in a needed position?
-- @agreen2487, on Twitter
It’s possible, as manager David Bell is very high on
Mark, has there been any update to incorporating some of the retro uniforms used last year for the 150th? I am completely biased for the 1969 uniform but just curious if any have been adopted. Thanks.
-- Greg O., on Facebook
Not in 2020. Especially after the 15 throwbacks last season, the Reds intentionally took it down a notch with any thoughts of a full redesign. However, the new Spring Training/batting practice jerseys definitely have a nod to the 1956 design. They feature the current version of Mr. Redlegs’ head on one side of the chest with the number on the other. There’s also a new red alternative jersey that features the scripted “Reds” that’s been seen in past spring uniform tops and in the 1936 jersey.
