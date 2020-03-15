Justice looks back at his top 8 games covered
Fifteen years later, Albert Pujols is still reminded of the moment. He’s amazed that people remember and that they want him to know they remember. “People tell me where they were and what they were doing when I hit that home run,” he said. That home run was a dagger
Fifteen years later,
“People tell me where they were and what they were doing when I hit that home run,” he said.
That home run was a dagger in the heart of an entire generation of Astros fans. It was Game 5 of the 2005 National League Championship Series. Lance Berkman’s three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning had turned a 2-1 Astros deficit into a 4-2 lead, and for about a half hour, Minute Maid Park literally rocked in anticipation of the franchise’s first World Series.
And the Astros were one out from getting it when Pujols launched a monstrous three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. From a street party atmosphere to stunned silence.
“Oh my God,” Andy Pettitte muttered in the home dugout.
To thousands of Astros fans, Pujols became synonymous with something awful happening.
Only thing is ...
“We didn’t win that series,” Pujols said. “That’s the thing I have to remind Houston fans of. It would be a lot bigger to me if the Cardinals had won the series.”
The Astros clinched their first trip to the World Series two nights later with a 5-1 victory at Busch Stadium. Incredibly, even in Houston, that fact gets overlooked at times.
That’s the beauty of this game. Sometimes, one magical moment -- in this case, one devastatingly heartbreaking moment -- overrides everything else.
That’s my way of telling you that I’ve seen some things, and with this pause in the action and with plenty of time to reflect and appreciate, here are some memories I’ve been fortunate enough to cover:
1) Game 7, 2001 World Series
D-backs 3, Yankees 2
Maybe the best World Series of them all had a signature moment before the first pitch of Game 3: President George W. Bush standing on the mound at Yankee Stadium for the ceremonial first pitch as the crowd chanted “USA! USA!” in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks, and with a nation on edge, this was a moment of almost incomprehensible emotion. And then there were back-to-back Yankee comebacks in Games 4 and 5.
2) Game 6, 1986 World Series
Mets 6, Red Sox 5 (10 innings)
Funny the things you remember with the passage of time. Like Tim Kurkjian and I being soaked with a beer that came sailing into our press box seats when the baseball skipped past
3) Game 1, 1988 World Series
Dodgers 5, A’s 4
4) Game 7, 2014 World Series
Giants 3, Royals 2
Never mind the 117 pitches he’d thrown three days earlier in Game 5. Never mind that a lot of us thought
5) Game 7, 2003 American League Championship Series
Yankees 6, Red Sox 5 (11 innings)
And then it was over. In an instant. Yeah, just like that.
6) Ripken passes Gehrig, Sept. 6, 1995
Orioles 4, Angels 2
“I think I became kind of a symbol,”
7) Game 7, 2016 World Series
Cubs 8, Indians 7 (10 innings)
To sum up: possibly the greatest postseason game ever played. That was true because the Cubs hadn’t won a World Series in 108 years and also because this was a great, great game. The Indians rallied to tie it with three runs in the eighth. Then a rain delay. Then it ends with the Indians stranding the potential tying run on base in the bottom of the 10th.
8) Game 4, 2005 NL Division Series
Astros 7, Braves 6 (18 innings)
This was a 5-hour, 50-minute thing of beauty.
Richard Justice has been a reporter for MLB.com since 2011. Listen to his podcast and follow him on Twitter at @RichardJustice.