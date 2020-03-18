Rockies Spring Training facility shuts down

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has halted operations at the Salt River Fields Spring Training facility, effectively ending camp for both the Rockies and D-backs. The move comes as organizations across the country are limiting the size of public gatherings in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. The

The Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community has halted operations at the Salt River Fields Spring Training facility, effectively ending camp for both the Rockies and D-backs.

The move comes as organizations across the country are limiting the size of public gatherings in efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. The Rockies will no longer be able to hold voluntary workouts at Salt River Fields, the club’s Spring Training home since 2011. Many of Colorado’s players will head home with the start date of MLB’s 2020 season still to be determined, while some may choose to engage in voluntary workouts at Coors Field in Denver.

Visit here for more updates on the Rockies’ 2020 season.