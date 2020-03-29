Singing for charity a 'no-brainer' for Brault

PITTSBURGH -- If everything had gone according to plan, Steven Brault would have spent Saturday night in St. Petersburg, getting ready for his first outing of the season while the Pirates opened the season against the Rays at Tropicana Field. And if everything had gone according to plan, Elena Mayo

PITTSBURGH -- If everything had gone according to plan, Steven Brault would have spent Saturday night in St. Petersburg, getting ready for his first outing of the season while the Pirates opened the season against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

And if everything had gone according to plan, Elena Mayo would have hosted a talent show at her school to raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. But with baseball on hold and large gatherings suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, both made the best of their situation on Saturday night.

Elena Mayo, daughter of MLB.com reporter Jonathan Mayo, hosted a virtual talent show streamed live on Facebook as part of her Leukemia and Lymphoma Society student of the year campaign. And Brault, who’s working his way back from a strained left shoulder during the season delay, showed off his talent -- not on the mound, but in front of the microphone -- to support a good cause.

Sitting at his computer, Brault sang part of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from the musical “Carousel,” the lead single from his upcoming album “A Pitch at Broadway.” It was a fitting choice in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which is dedicated to finding a cure for blood cancers and improving the quality of life for patients and their families.

When recording his album during the offseason, Brault performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” with members of Stand Up To Cancer and 17 cancer survivors.

Like Mayo and so many others, Brault’s plans have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing recommendations from health experts. Brault was scheduled to have a release party in Pittsburgh on April 3. Instead, he said he’ll have a virtual release party -- not unlike the virtual talent show he digitally attended on Saturday night. A portion of the proceeds from his record and merchandise will benefit Stand Up To Cancer.

“I think that in a time like this, when we’re all stuck inside, being able to do something as small as sing a little bit on a live show to help raise money for a good cause is a no-brainer,” Brault said. “It sounded like something right up my alley. I hope to be able to do more things like this in the future to help out any causes I can.”