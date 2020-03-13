7 storylines to ponder while we wait
One day early in Spring Training, I finished a clubhouse conversation with Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro by casually asking, “Hey, when are you guys coming to Houston?” I’ve been around long enough to know better than to ask a baseball man that kind of question during Spring Training. I
One day early in Spring Training, I finished a clubhouse conversation with Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro by casually asking, “Hey, when are you guys coming to Houston?”
I’ve been around long enough to know better than to ask a baseball man that kind of question during Spring Training. I might as well have asked him the molecular breakdown of argon, because time does not exist in Spring Training. To prove it, Quatraro held up a clipboard with that day’s workout schedule.
“This is as far as I’ve gotten,” he said, smiling.
• FAQ: Opening Day delayed due to coronavirus
That conversation says plenty about why this is such a disconcerting time. Baseball’s beauty is that it’s daily, and all of us -- players, coaches, reporters, fans -- are geared to its cycles.
On the other hand, this baseball season may be the sweetest of them all, because its start will mean a return to a routine we love so much. Until that happens, here are seven things to ponder:
1) Verlander’s Cy Young chances are looking better
No player means more to his team, and the Astros probably can’t win the American League West without
2) The Yankees could benefit as well
The Yankees potentially could get
3) Will the Rockies rethink their decision not to trade Arenado?
You ask the best questions. This thing between
• Arenado knows the Rockies spent an offseason listening to offers for him, which is not something a franchise player appreciates.
• All the reasons Rockies GM Jeff Bridich decided to consider a trade -- payroll flexibility, roster reshaping, Minor League upgrades -- still exist.
• The Nationals and Cardinals would still like to upgrade at third base. And the Cardinals probably have the Minor League depth to interest the Rockies.
4) Will Ohtani return as a pitcher, hitter or true two-way player?
The Angels say they’re 100 percent committed to making
5) Is Lindor more likely to stay put?
This one is tricky. The Indians went to Spring Training as a potential playoff team, which means that
6) Speaking of trades, keep an eye on the Reds
The more you look at this team’s depth chart, the more you think general manager Dick Williams has one more move up his sleeve. That could be to upgrade at shortstop or to sort out a logjam in the outfield. Lindor would make sense if he becomes available, except that his $17.5 million salary might be beyond Cincinnati’s budget. Oakland’s
7) The Padres will still be arguably baseball’s most interesting team
Here’s guessing no team was more eager for the regular season to start than this one. General manager A.J. Preller had a tremendous offseason in hiring Jayce Tingler, one of the game’s brightest minds, to manage and then adding
Richard Justice has been a reporter for MLB.com since 2011. Listen to his podcast and follow him on Twitter at @RichardJustice.