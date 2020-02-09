Jeter on the Red Sox? Kind of ...

After hitting a few snags, the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade looked to be nearly official on Sunday night. Here’s how it breaks down (no clubs have confirmed): RED SOX-DODGERS TRADE Red Sox get: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong Dodgers get: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price,

After hitting a few snags, the Mookie Betts blockbuster trade looked to be nearly official on Sunday night. Here’s how it breaks down (no clubs have confirmed):

RED SOX-DODGERS TRADE

Red Sox get: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong

Dodgers get: OF Mookie Betts, LHP David Price, cash

DODGERS-TWINS TRADE

Dodgers get: RHP Brusdar Graterol, Minor Leaguer, 67th pick in 2020 Draft

Twins get: RHP Kenta Maeda, Minor Leaguer, cash

Wait.

Red Sox get: OF Alex Verdugo, SS Jeter Downs, C Connor Wong

What.

Red Sox get: SS Jeter

A shortstop? Named Jeter? In Boston?

Yes, although Jimmy from Duxbury is probably cursing into the sky and smashing his head through a wall at the news, it's all true. And yes, Jimmy, Downs is named after the former Yankees great who tortured the Red Sox for decades.

But wait, hold on, Jimmy.

Jeter Downs is also actually really good and he's now on your team. The 21-year-old is currently No. 44 on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospect list and was No. 5 on the Dodgers' rankings last year. He hit 24 homers with 24 steals and a .888 OPS between two Minor League levels last season. He hit five homers in just 12 Double-A games -- including a monstrous three in the Texas League Championship.

Would you believe Jeter Downs hit a THIRD home run?



The #Dodgers prospect is 4-for-5 with 3 HR ... in a playoff game! pic.twitter.com/LPjgJkEkkT — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 12, 2019

He was drafted as a shortstop, but he might also end up playing second base or the outfield. So, you could potentially have this guy AND Xander Bogaerts on the field at one time.

Who knows? Jeter Downs could make Red Sox fans forget all about Derek Jeter ...

