Trenton Thunder's bat dog too cute for words

Perhaps you read the headline above and assumed it was simply a figure of speech, a common and pretty hackneyed writerly flourish. Please understand that you could not be more wrong: The Trenton Thunder unveiled the newest member of its long and prestigious bat dog tradition on Thursday afternoon, and he is so cute that all I can really do is show him to you and let you see for yourself.

He has eight equally adorable brothers and sisters, but only one could be chosen to walk in Rookie's footsteps -- he'll be sent to bat dog school, where he'll train for a year before hopefully taking the field in 2021.

More importantly, though: He doesn't have a name yet. The Thunder plan to open it up to the public, so go make your voice heard.

What an exciting day...this cute little guy is my cousin and he will be joining me this season as the next generation Bat Dog of @TrentonThunder. He needs a name and I hope everyone can help out by going here to our website and voting: https://t.co/GPeRiyaaKV. Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/oN3pY0PXAL — Rookie (@BatdogRookie) February 13, 2020

(My vote's for Doggy McDogface.)