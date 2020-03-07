LIVE: Sights & sounds from MLB's return to D.R.

For the first time in 20 years, Major League Baseball returns to the Dominican Republic for game action with a Spring Training contest today between the Twins and the Tigers at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. You can listen live with Gameday Audio or follow along on Gameday. Here

For the first time in 20 years, Major League Baseball returns to the Dominican Republic for game action with a Spring Training contest today between the Twins and the Tigers at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. You can listen live with Gameday Audio or follow along on Gameday.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from this historic event:

Nelson Cruz and Miguel Sanó lead the Twins' contingent of players with ties to the Dominican Republic.

The Twins' starting lineup features three Dominican-born players in Cruz, Sanó and Gilberto Celestino.

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Eddie Rosario, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Miguel Sanó, 1B

Alex Avila, C

LaMonte Wade Jr., RF

Gilberto Celestino, CF

Travis Blankenhorn, 2B

Jack Reinheimer, SS

Devin Smeltzer, P

We take on the Tigers today in Santo Domingo! Here's how we line up. #MNTwinsST #MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/H4kG9R9Hy6 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 7, 2020

The Tigers have arrived at Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal.

Tigers third-base coach Ramón Santiago, a Dominican Republic native, kept the team entertained on the way to the stadium.

Left the radio off driving to the stadium. Ramón had us covered.#TigersST | #MLBDominicana pic.twitter.com/i7DxzNAjlj — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 7, 2020

Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal is set to host a sellout crowd.

Cruz and Sanó were ready to show their Dominican pride upon arriving in Santo Domingo.

Rich history surrounds D.R. showdown

Today’s 11:35 a.m. ET contest is part of a series of games outside the continental United States that Major League Baseball will play this year in Mexico City (D-backs-Padres, April 18-19); San Juan, Puerto Rico (Marlins-Mets, April 28-30); and London (Cardinals-Cubs, June 13-14).

With a record 102 players on Major League rosters on Opening Day 2019 and more than 220 starting in big league camps this year, the Dominican Republic is the nation with the largest representation in MLB aside from the United States.

When the Twins-Tigers game was officially announced at the beginning of last month, tickets sold out in just over 24 hours for Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal, a venue with a capacity of just under 15,000.

“It's passion for the game,” Cruz said. “Everywhere you go, kids are playing baseball in the street.”

MLB teams suiting up in the Dominican date back to the late 1930s, when the Reds did a Spring Training tour of the Caribbean, including the D.R., to play against local clubs. The Brooklyn Dodgers followed suit in 1948 to play against a team of local stars, as did the Pirates in 1967.

A decade later, the Dodgers played Spring Training contests against the Mets in 1977, a series remembered here for Manny Mota’s home run off future Hall of Famer Tom Seaver. They were followed the next spring in the D.R. by the Cardinals and Phillies.

More recent history of Major League Spring Training games in the Dominican includes the two-game series between the Expos and the Mets in 1999. The biggest attractions were Montreal’s manager, local legend Felipe Alou, and Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero, a budding superstar at the time.

One year later, the Red Sox and their ace -- another future Hall of Famer, Pedro Martínez -- played a two-game set against an Astros club that featured Moisés Alou and José Lima.

At the time, few would have imagined that the Dominican Republic would have to wait 20 years for the next MLB game here.

“That’s been the aspiration of all followers of baseball in the Dominican Republic,” said Ricky Noboa, Commissioner of Baseball in the country. “It’s the King Sport of the Dominicans and we have a lot of stars, young stars with great futures. Those stars have their fans and naturally, that’s the motivation to attend and support their Dominican players.”

For the Twins-Tigers contest, Cruz is the biggest Dominican name on hand. Other Dominican players from the Twins include Sanó, Celestino, Wander Javier, Jorge Alcalá and Jhoan Durán. Shortstop Jorge Polanco did not make the trip. After right ankle surgery during the offseason, the 2019 All-Star got a late start in the Grapefruit League, playing just three games so far.

The Tigers’ D.R. contingent includes today's starter Iván Nova, Dawel Lugo, Jeimer Candelario, Jorge Bonifacio and Gregory Soto.

-- David Venn

Daniel Norris, who made three starts for the Águilas Cibaeñas in the Winter League here two seasons ago, also made the trip.