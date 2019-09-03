Pitching Yanks' top priority at Winter Meetings
NEW YORK -- Once Brian Cashman's feet are safely on the ground Sunday evening, again set to dangle off a Stamford, Conn., office tower in his annual role as one of Santa's rappelling elves, the general manager plans to hustle to Southern California in hopes of delivering a few pre-Christmas
NEW YORK -- Once Brian Cashman's feet are safely on the ground Sunday evening, again set to dangle off a Stamford, Conn., office tower in his annual role as one of Santa's rappelling elves, the general manager plans to hustle to Southern California in hopes of delivering a few pre-Christmas gifts for Yankees fans.
The Winter Meetings are scheduled to take place from Sunday through Thursday at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego, and with the Yankees prioritizing the pursuit of starting pitching above all else, Cashman and his baseball operations department figure to be busy as they work their contacts and engage with the representatives for the premier free agents.
What is the likelihood of
This is the number one question on the mind of any Yankees fan, especially after Cashman, manager Aaron Boone and new pitching coach Matt Blake traveled to Southern California this week to meet with both hurlers, sessions that were said to go well. The Yankees opened discussions with Cole and Strasburg's representatives at the General Managers Meetings in November, though that was more of an information-gathering exercise. What did they learn?
"There's going to be some opportunities for some people to take advantage of their great performance in this marketplace," Cashman said. "They're going to come out really, really well. They've earned that right and they're going to be happy with whatever contracts they get. It just depends on where they're going to get them, and where they choose to accept them."
Either hurler would provide a terrific addition, not only for 2020 but beyond, as
"We're just going to put our best foot forward, making sure we can share who we are, what we represent," Cashman said. "We're not going to make any assumptions that what [they] read in the papers is good enough. We're going make sure that we put our educational component in … try to make sure that they understand what our culture is, the personnel we have here to serve you and the great operation that the Steinbrenners allow to be run here."
If not Cole or Strasburg, then who?
Expect to see the Yankees cast a wide net in the pitching department -- as Cashman recently said, "There might be some others that could be impactful, that might not be as pretty or sexy out there in terms of name recognition." That could be true on the trade side as well; last November, for example, the Yankees were able to acquire Paxton from the Mariners for three prospects. A similar swap would be a nice boost.
The Yankees have spoken with the representatives for free agent
Are the Yankees trying to re-sign any of their free agents?
Yes. The most likely reunion is with
Other than starting pitching, where will they try to upgrade?
Cashman has expressed how difficult it can be to upgrade a team that won 103 games in the regular season, and accordingly, most of their tweaks could be on the margins. Maintaining the strength of a power bullpen would be one avenue, and the Yankees have been connected to
Which players would the Yankees trade?
The Yankees have been receiving numerous calls regarding third baseman
What if they leave San Diego without a major acquisition?
That wouldn't be a shock, especially since Cole and Strasburg are not expected to come off the board in San Diego. In past years, the Yankees have used the information gathered at the Winter Meetings to pull off swaps in the weeks before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training -- last year at this time, for example, they were still trying to offload right-hander Sonny Gray.
"We'll go to town with our scouts and our analytics and our front-office personnel," Cashman said, "and map out hopefully a successful strategy for the 2020 campaign that leads us to a world championship."