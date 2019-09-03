Stras to Nats on record 7-year deal (source)

Stephen Strasburg is staying in Washington -- on a record-breaking contract. The 2019 World Series MVP agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the defending champion Nationals on Monday, the first day of the Winter Meetings in San Diego, a source confirmed to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. MLB Network Insider

The 2019 World Series MVP agreed to a seven-year, $245 million contract with the defending champion Nationals on Monday, the first day of the Winter Meetings in San Diego, a source confirmed to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman was the first to report the deal, which the club has not confirmed, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report the contract figures.

Strasburg’s deal -- which averages $35 million per season -- breaks two records, at least temporarily. David Price previously held the record for total dollars committed to a pitcher ($217 million), while Zack Greinke held the mark for average annual value for a pitcher ($34.4 million). However, Gerrit Cole remains on the open market and could make both of Strasburg’s records short lived.

The new contract also includes a full no-trade clause, a source told Feinsand.

Strasburg opted out of his previous four-year, $100 million contract following an excellent 2019 season in which he went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 33 starts and 209 innings. The 31-year-old then went 5-0 with a 1.98 ERA in six games (five starts) in the postseason. In the World Series against the Astros, he started and won both Game 2 and Game 6, the latter an elimination game in hostile territory in Houston.

This deal continues a long and fruitful relationship between the two sides. The Nationals selected Strasburg first overall in the 2009 Draft out of San Diego State, and one of the most hyped pitching prospects in history made his spectacular, 14-strikeout debut a year later, on June 8, 2010.

There were ups and downs after that, including a controversial shutdown before the 2012 postseason. But all that was redeemed with October’s championship run.

In 10 seasons with Washington, Strasburg is 112-58 with a 3.17 ERA, and nearly 1,700 strikeouts. He is a three-time All-Star, and finished third in the NL Cy Young race in 2017, plus fifth this season.