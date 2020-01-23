ROOT SPORTS and 710 ESPN to provide coverage of Mariners 2020 Spring Training

ROOT SPORTS Northwest and 710 ESPN Seattle will combine to provide complete coverage of the Seattle Mariners 2020 Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, including Cactus League games as well as other special programming. On the radio, 710 ESPN will air 30 spring games beginning with the first game against the

ROOT SPORTS Northwest and 710 ESPN Seattle will combine to provide complete coverage of the Seattle Mariners 2020 Spring Training in Peoria, Arizona, including Cactus League games as well as other special programming.

On the radio, 710 ESPN will air 30 spring games beginning with the first game against the San Diego Padres from the Peoria Sports Complex on Saturday, February 22 (12:10pm PST). Over the course of Spring Training, 710 ESPN will carry every game except one split squad game either live or taped delayed.

In addition to carrying games, beginning February 25, 710 ESPN will air the “Cactus League Report” live prior to games on Tuesdays.

ROOT SPORTS will televise 10 spring games beginning with the Mariners match-up against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, February 23 at 12:10pm (PST). Tune in for Mariners Mondays (7:00pm) for a look back at the 2019 season and Mariners All-Access (various times) to meet rising prospects including Justin Dunn, Logan Gilbert, Jarred Kelenic, George Kirby, Julio Rodriguez, Evan White and others.

Mariners pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13, with the first full squad workout on February 18.

Spring Training Tickets

Single-game tickets for all Mariners games at the Peoria Sports Complex are now on sale. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 800-677-1227 or online at Mariners.com/Tickets. The Peoria Sports Complex box office is open Monday-Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. (MST), located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382.

Mariners 2020 Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the Mariners 2020 season at T-Mobile Park are now on sale. Because the Mariners use dynamic pricing, fans can lock in the best prices by buying tickets for all games before the season starts. Single-game tickets are now available at Mariners Team Stores in downtown Seattle, Bellevue Square, Alderwood Mall and Southcenter, as well as at Mariners.com/Tickets and by phone at 1-888-SEA-HIT.

Season Ticket Plans

The very best prices and locations are available to Mariners Season Ticket Members, who save as much as 50% off the cost of single-game tickets. For information about Mariners Season Ticket Memberships, including the new Flex Membership, that lets fans create their own schedule, choose their locations and number of tickets (up to eight per game), go to Mariners.com/20 or call 206-346-4001.