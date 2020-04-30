Orioles to host blood drive at Ed Smith Stadium

As part of the club’s ongoing efforts to serve and strengthen the community during the current pandemic, the Orioles announced today that they will partner with OneBlood, Inc. to host a blood drive at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Fla., on Thursday, May 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The blood drive will take place in the East Lot of the stadium, located on the corner of 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue. All fans who donate blood will receive an Orioles Backpack Cooler, OneBlood T-shirt, and a wellness checkup. In addition to following all FDA guidelines, OneBlood has implemented additional social distancing safety protocols to protect donors and staff. All donors are asked to make an appointment to help with following social distancing guidelines. Walk-in appointments will not be accepted. Those who wish to donate blood can make their appointment at OneBlood.org/Orioles.

OneBlood is a non-profit organization that serves more than 200 hospitals in Florida and the southeastern United States, distributing more than one million blood products annually. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, OneBlood has seen an increasing number of blood drive cancelations, threatening the blood supply needed for use in hospitals and healthcare facilities.

"The Orioles are proud to host this critical effort to serve the community,” said JENNIFER GRONDAHL, Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development and Communications. “We encourage those who are healthy and able to do so to donate blood, which will ensure that the brave healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are able to continue to provide the highest quality of care to their patients.”

Year-round, the Orioles focus their philanthropic efforts on two distinct pillars: Strengthening Our Community and Empowering Our Youth. In times of crisis, the Orioles aim to bring visibility to resources that community members need most. For more information on community resources in Sarasota, please visit Orioles.com/CommunityResources.